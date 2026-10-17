Wyclef Jean Eyes AI for Haitian Revolution Film

The musician says new technology could succeed where Danny Glover's long-stalled Toussaint Louverture epic fell short.

Wyclef Jean at “Red Carpet Radio Presented by Westwood One,” Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, Los Angeles, CA 11-21-14 DailyCeleb.com/Depositphotos

*Wyclef Jean thinks generative AI may be the key to finally making a Haitian Revolution movie.

The musician wants to tell the story of Toussaint Louverture, a former slave who became the military mastermind of Haiti’s uprising against colonial rule. In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Wyclef said new technology could slash the enormous costs that have kept that film from happening.

“I think the last person who tried to pull it off, I remember like Danny Glover. But I think because now we in the era where Generative AI, we have the technology, where something that would be costing a gazillion dollars is not going to do that,” Wyclef said.

Glover spent much of the 2000s chasing “Toussaint,” a $30 million epic about the revolutionary leader. Glover lined up Wesley Snipes, Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle and Chiwetel Ejiofor as potential cast members. The Hollywood icon looked abroad for backing, but the money never materialized, and the movie stalled.

The two men’s paths have crossed on this subject before. Glover served as narrator on a Louverture documentary, and Wyclef was part of that project too. Now the musician sees a real path to a big-screen version.

“Because you could do that. So I feel that that story can be done now, especially in our era,” he said.

Wyclef isn’t the only veteran looking to AI for help. Director Bill Duke told Creekmur in March that funding has eluded him for years. He hopes to make a film about Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Duke also sees AI as a way for filmmakers on tight budgets to make movies without waiting on studio approval.

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