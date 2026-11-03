Wu-Tang Clan Set to Rock Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show

The performance follows the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and a new Netflix documentary.

Method Man/Governors Ball – Wu-Tang Clan in concert — Photo by Moffly/Depositphotos

*Wu-Tang Clan is bringing its legendary sound to Thanksgiving football. The iconic hip-hop group will headline halftime when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Nov. 26.

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CBS will broadcast the holiday matchup nationwide starting at 1 p.m. ET, Consequence reports. The gig caps a big month for the group. Wu-Tang Clan will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14, less than two weeks before taking the stage in Detroit.

Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, return as executive producers of the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show. “We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” Rosenberg said in a statement.

Last year, the duo recruited Jack White, whose set included a surprise cameo from Eminem. This time, they went with a group they have admired for decades.

Wu-Tang Clan (Bob Berg-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

“Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90’s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year’s stage,” Rosenberg said.

The Wu-Tang spotlight also extends to streaming. Netflix premiered “The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable” on Oct. 16, a documentary centered on the group’s most mysterious project.

The film follows Cilvaringz, a Dutch-Moroccan rapper and producer who began as a superfan. Through years of persistence, he worked his way into the Wu-Tang inner circle. The RZA became his mentor and helped turn the admirer into a protege.

That relationship produced “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.” The 31-track album was pressed as a single copy and housed in a handcrafted silver box. Instead of a public release, it went to the top bidder at a 2015 auction.

According to the news release, the one-of-a-kind release was meant as a statement. It pushed back against how digital culture devalues music and argued that songs still hold worth as art. The album has sparked debate over technology, creativity and ownership.

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