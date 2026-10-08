Victor Wembanyama Goes Silent With U.S. Media After Finals Loss to Knicks

Victor Wembanyama/YouTube screenshot

*Victor Wembanyama has reportedly gone quiet with the American press since the San Antonio Spurs fell to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

NBA insider Michael C. Wright revealed the news on the “Hoop Collective” podcast. According to Wright, the Spurs star has turned away interviews with U.S. outlets, with one exception: “60 Minutes.”

“I was told he’s not even talking to any American media outlets,” Wright said, according to The Spun. NBACentral shared a clip of the comments on X.

Wright did not say whether Wembanyama is also skipping team press events. Wembanyama addressed reporters at Spurs media day on Sept. 28 in San Antonio. There, he admitted the defeat had cost him some sleep, per ESPN.

Wemby is reportedly refusing interviews with American media outlets other than “60 Minutes” and is locked in after losing in the Finals, per @mikecwright



"I was told he’s not even talking to any American media outlets.."



(Hoop Collective / @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/LbspimeeQQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 6, 2026

“It evolves with time,” he said. “But I’ve had a few [nights where it’s] hard to find sleep sometimes or hard emotions. But there’s just a point where you accept that you have to go through it, and you have to feel all of it.”

Teammate Harrison Barnes believes the heartbreak can make the Spurs stronger. The veteran forward pointed to a pattern he sees in nearly every title run.

“In every championship team you look at, there was that moment where the team fell short and it was very painful,” Barnes said, per The Spun. “I think it just sharpens your focus, sharpens your discipline when you talk about what it takes versus not having that experience.”

Barnes also says expectations for the Spurs are higher this season. “If we happen[ed] to win 60 games this year, I don’t think anyone would pat us on the back,” he said. “That would be more expected.”

Still, he cautioned that reaching the Finals won’t automatically carry the team this year. “I don’t think it’s one of those things where you simply carry momentum from one season to the next,” Barnes said. “You have to come back and start the journey from Day 1 again.”

Wembanyama struck a similar tone at media day. “We’re going to face these emotions. We’re in a great spot. We’re very hopeful, very ambitious and ready,” he said.

The 2026-27 NBA season tips off later this month.

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