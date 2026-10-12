Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Four Tour Dates Ahead of Brown’s Sentencing

Fans in four cities will miss scheduled performances as the promoter cites touring demands and crew well-being. Brown faces sentencing in London on October 26.

Chris Brown and Usher – screenshot

*Fans in four cities will no longer see Usher and Chris Brown take the stage this month. The duo’s promoter has canceled a string of October stops on their stadium “R&B Tour,” citing the toll of months on the road.

Ticket buyers learned of the change Friday, Oct. 9, according to Complex. The canceled shows were set for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 17 and Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 24. The tour also drops its Oct. 29 visit to Columbia, South Carolina, where the pair were booked at Williams-Brice Stadium. Indianapolis also loses its Halloween night show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Just days earlier, the Indianapolis venue had been giving away free tickets to the concert on Instagram. It later posted the promoter’s statement, and Cincinnati fans got the same message in their inboxes.

“Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year’s biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew,” the statement read.

Chris Brown and Usher – via Getty

The promoter said the changes would help keep the rest of the tour running safely. Neither singer has pointed to a specific illness or injury.

Still, the cancellations land just ahead of a major date in Brown’s legal case. Under his bail terms, he must return to Britain by Oct. 25, with sentencing set for Oct. 26 at Southwark Crown Court. He pleaded guilty in July to affray, a charge that carries up to three years behind bars.

The case dates back to a February 2023 altercation at Tape nightclub in London. Prosecutors dropped more serious counts, including attempted grievous bodily harm and assault. EURweb previously reported that a custodial sentence could put Brown’s November concerts at risk. So far, organizers have not tied the October cancellations to his court case.

Plenty of dates remain on the calendar. Usher and Brown head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 15. They then settle in for five nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta beginning Nov. 5.

Affected fans should receive refunds through their original point of purchase. No makeup dates have been announced.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mike Tyson Catches Heat for Flying on Air Force One with Trump

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE