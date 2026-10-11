Mike Tyson Catches Heat for Flying on Air Force One with Trump After Diddy Pardon Revelation | WATCH

The boxing legend joined President Trump on a trip to Syracuse days after admitting he hand-delivered Diddy's pardon request — and social media isn't letting him off the hook.

Donald Trump and Mike Tyson leaving White House to board Marine One – screenshot

*Mike Tyson can’t seem to stay out of the headlines. This time, the former heavyweight champion is catching criticism for hopping aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump, a trip that took the two men to Syracuse, New York, on Friday, October 9.

Trump was there to stump for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman.

The White House didn’t shy away from the moment, posting a photo and teasing their next New York stop. But what played as a friendly photo op for the administration read differently to plenty of people online.

Social media erupted with questions about where Tyson’s loyalties really lie and why he’d stand beside Trump on the campaign trail. One critic raised doubts about his appearance; another suggested he was chasing a political payout — though no evidence was offered to back that claim.

Not everyone piled on. Some came to Tyson’s defense, noting he’s never made a secret of his friendship with Trump or his support over the years. For those backers, the outrage felt like old news.

THIS IS THE MOST EPIC VIDEO ON 𝕏 MIKE TYSON BOARDS AIR FORCE 1 WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP LIBERALS CAN’T STAND THIS https://t.co/LYf3YxIOT5 — Axel Vasa (@west_coast_zard) October 10, 2026

Tyson Speaks for Himself

If anyone wondered where Tyson stands, he erased the doubt when Trump brought him onstage in Syracuse.

“I’m just happy to be up here with my president, President Trump,” Tyson told the crowd. “And, there’s no way in the world I would ever be here if it wasn’t for a president like Donald Trump.”

As allhiphop.com reports, it was a full-throated endorsement — not a reluctant appearance. And it’s rooted in history: the two go back to Trump’s Atlantic City casino days, when Tyson headlined major fights at his properties.

Mike Tyson Donald Trump Sean Combs – via eurAI

The Diddy Factor

What makes the timing notable is what Tyson said just days earlier. During a stop on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Tyson confirmed that Diddy reached out from prison and asked him to help get a message to Trump.

“He wanted me to give a letter to the president,” Tyson said. Asked point-blank whether he followed through, Tyson didn’t dodge: “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

He also took aim at the prosecution of the Bad Boy Records founder, who is locked up at FCI Fort Dix. “They used a 110-year-old rule to get him,” Tyson said, nodding to the Mann Act at the center of Diddy’s case. Diddy is serving 50 months after being convicted on two prostitution-related transportation counts; jurors cleared him of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump has already turned down the pardon request, and there’s nothing on the record showing Tyson’s White House visit involved more talks about Diddy.

GOAT’S IN THE BUILDING!!!😎🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/I01vrpZ6Iy — Axel Vasa (@west_coast_zard) October 10, 2026

A Friend in High Places — at a Cost

Tyson’s choice to share a stage and a plane with Trump puts him squarely in a political fight he could have sidestepped.

He’s standing by a decades-long friendship, but in doing so, he’s inviting scrutiny from fans who’d rather he stayed out of it. In 2026, standing next to power means answering for it — and Tyson is finding out what that costs.

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RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mike Tyson Says He Delivered Diddy’s Letter to Trump: ‘I Did What He Told Me to Do’

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