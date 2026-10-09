Mike Tyson Says He Delivered Diddy’s Letter to Trump: ‘I Did What He Told Me to Do’

The former heavyweight champion says Sean Combs contacted him from prison with a request involving President Trump, who previously acknowledged receiving a pardon appeal.

Donald Trump and Sean Diddy Combs – via Grok AI

*Mike Tyson revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs asked him to deliver a letter to President Donald Trump while the music mogul was behind bars.

The former heavyweight champion says he honored the request, although he hasn’t disclosed what the letter contained. Tyson made the revelation during an October 8 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” according to USA Today.

“I’m friendly with Puff,” Tyson told Cohen while discussing his relationship with Combs. “I spoke with him once on the phone,” he explained. “He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

Cohen followed up with a direct question: “And did you give a letter to the president from him?”

“I did what he told me to do, yeah,” Tyson replied.

Mike Tyson/Getty

The exchange immediately raises questions about whether Combs was seeking presidential clemency through Tyson. However, the boxer did not identify the letter as a pardon request or reveal when he delivered it.

Trump previously acknowledged receiving a pardon appeal from Combs. As EURweb reported, the president indicated in January that he had no plans to grant clemency. Neither Trump’s earlier comments nor Tyson’s interview establishes whether they were discussing the same letter.

Tyson also expressed surprise at the federal government’s prosecution of his longtime acquaintance. “Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him,” he said. “They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?”

Tyson was referring to the Mann Act, a federal law enacted in 1910. Prosecutors used the statute to charge Combs with transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Jurors acquitted him of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He is serving a 50-month federal sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey while appealing his conviction. His projected release date is March 2, 2028.

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