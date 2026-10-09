Prince’s ‘Calabama’ EP Reveals Original Recording Without Added Horns

The four-track release lets fans compare Prince's untouched Vault recording with the version on 'Timeless,' which features horns recorded after his death.

Prince (Timeless) – via Instagram

*Prince fans are getting a rare opportunity to hear how one of the late music icon’s recordings sounded before additional instrumentation was introduced after his death.

Releasing today, Friday, October 9, through NPG Records, the four-track digital EP Calabama features the original Vault recording of the title song alongside the version included on Prince’s posthumous album Timeless.

According to an announcement from the Prince Estate and NPG Records, the EP follows listener interest in hearing “Calabama” without horn parts recorded after Prince’s passing in 2016.

The release also gives listeners a chance to compare Prince’s original creative vision with the version completed after his death, highlighting the delicate decisions involved in preserving his musical legacy.

The four-track collection also includes two previously unreleased versions of “Prince And The Band,” offering another glimpse into the legendary musician’s creative process and collaborations.

Prince – Calabama

Why Prince’s Original ‘Calabama’ Recording Matters

The estate says “Calabama” was the only song on Timeless to receive additional music after Prince’s death.

The album version includes live horns recorded by Greg Boyer, Adrian Crutchfield and Lynn Grissett, musicians selected from Prince’s circle of collaborators.

“Calabama (Vault Raw)” presents the recording without those additions, allowing listeners to compare the two arrangements.

Produced, arranged, composed and performed by Prince, the original track was recorded by Joe Lipinski at Paisley Park on January 21, 2003, with John Blackwell on drums.

The estate says the decision to release both versions gives listeners additional insight into the responsibilities involved in presenting recordings from Prince’s extensive Vault.

Two More Unreleased Prince Performances

The EP also includes two previously unreleased recordings of “Prince And The Band,” neither of which appeared on Timeless.

“Prince And The Band (Vault Raw 1)” features Prince performing every vocal and instrumental part. The recording was captured and mixed by Ian Boxill at Paisley Park.

“Prince And The Band (Vault Raw 2)” features Prince on vocals, guitar and keyboards alongside drummer Cora Coleman-Dunham, bassist Josh Dunham, saxophonist Maceo Parker, trumpeter Ray Monteiro and trombonist Greg Boyer.

That version was recorded and mixed by Boxill at Paisley Park on August 22, 2006.

Together, the recordings offer two different perspectives on Prince’s studio work: his ability to build a performance independently and his collaborations with a full band.

‘Calabama’ Extends the ‘Timeless’ Celebration

Released August 28, Timeless contains 10 previously unreleased Prince recordings spanning 1977 through 2016. According to the estate, the album debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.

The new EP also extends the estate’s effort to make Prince’s archival recordings accessible. Selected untouched Vault recordings are expected to be available for listening at Paisley Park in 2027 as archival artifacts.

The release gives fans an opportunity to examine a question that often accompanies posthumous music: how much should a recording change after its creator is gone? Rather than presenting one arrangement as definitive, Calabama makes both versions available for listeners to hear and compare.

Fans can stream the four-track ‘Calabama’ EP through Prince’s official release page.

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