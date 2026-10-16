Fantasia, Tank and Gospel Legends Unite in Tyler Perry’s Christmas Movie | WATCHTrailer

Netflix previews a holiday drama about faith, family and a struggling church, featuring some of gospel music's biggest names.

*Tyler Perry is bringing gospel music, family struggles and the power of faith together in his upcoming Netflix holiday film, “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas,” starring Fantasia Barrino Taylor and R&B singer Tank.

Netflix released the film’s trailer today, Friday, Oct. 16, offering audiences a first look at a story featuring some of gospel music’s most celebrated voices.

The movie follows Isaac (Tank), a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s church in a troubled New York neighborhood.

Fantasia plays his wife, Rebecca, who encourages him to hold on to his faith as their lives begin falling apart.

As the church faces financial troubles and their family confronts personal challenges, the couple must find a way to restore both their marriage and their hope for the future.

Fantasia and Tank in Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Fantasia and Tank Face a Crisis of Faith

Isaac is fighting to save the church from foreclosure while worrying about his son’s health. His growing doubts about prayer also threaten his marriage.

“I prayed for our son to speak. And I also prayed for my father to live. See how my prayers are working out?” Isaac says in the trailer.

Rebecca refuses to give up on her husband, but she recognizes how deeply his struggles are affecting their relationship.

“You’re slipping back into the man you used to be before I met you,” she warns.

The emotional trailer combines family conflict with uplifting gospel performances as Isaac searches for a way forward.

Gospel Legends Bring the Music

Beyond Fantasia and Tank, the film features an extensive lineup of gospel stars, including Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Ann Nesby, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and members of the Clark Sisters.

R&B singer Chanté Moore also appears in the film.

According to PEOPLE, Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin produced the film’s music, adding another major name to the project.

Perry told Netflix’s Tudum that the project grew out of his personal connection to gospel music.

“The vision for The Gospel of Christmas started with me listening to the songs that inspired me, that got me through some really, really rough times,” Perry said.

He added that including accomplished gospel performers was essential to telling the story.

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas poster

A Holiday Story Rooted in Faith

Perry wrote and directed the film, which explores how a family and congregation respond when their pastor begins questioning the beliefs that once sustained him.

The trailer emphasizes both the emotional challenges facing Isaac and Rebecca and the music that brings their community together.

“Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas” premieres November 11 on Netflix.

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