Ann Nesby Returns to the Screen in Tyler Perry’s ‘The Gospel of Christmas’

The six-time Grammy nominee and legendary Sounds of Blackness vocalist reunites with Perry for a Netflix holiday film premiering November 11, 2026.

Ann Nesby (center) as Sarah in Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

*Acclaimed singer/actress Ann Nesby returns to the screen as Sarah in Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix holiday film, “The Gospel of Christmas,” premiering November 11, 2026.

The six-time Grammy Award-nominated solo artist and legendary voice of Sounds of Blackness joins an extraordinary ensemble of celebrated gospel, R&B and inspirational artists in a holiday story centered on faith, family, perseverance, and the power of belief.

For Nesby, the film represents a meaningful full-circle moment in a professional relationship with Perry that spans decades.

Long before Perry became one of the entertainment industry’s most prolific filmmakers and studio executives, Nesby appeared in his stage production, “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”

Her role as Sarah reunites the acclaimed vocalist and actress with Perry for a new generation of audiences.

What the Film Is About

“The Gospel of Christmas” follows Isaac, a struggling pastor who travels with his wife, Rebecca, to New York City after being tasked with rebuilding a failing church. As the couple confronts challenges to their faith, family, and future, the film explores the strength required to persevere through adversity and rediscover hope.

Nesby portrays Sarah, adding her distinctive presence to a cast that includes Fantasia Barrino, Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Chante Moore, Fred Hammond, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr and other celebrated artists and performers.

“Portraying Sarah in The Gospel of Christmas is meaningful to me because this story speaks to the power of faith and family and the strength we find when life challenges us,” says Nesby. “I’m grateful to be part of a film that reminds us that even in difficult moments, God can make a way. I pray audiences leave encouraged, uplifted, and reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.”

A Legacy Rooted in Music, Faith and Storytelling

For more than three decades, Nesby has used her unmistakable voice and artistry to communicate messages of faith, resilience, love, and hope.

As one of the signature voices of Sounds of Blackness, she helped bring the group’s inspirational message to audiences around the world through acclaimed recordings, including the enduring anthem “Optimistic.”

During her tenure with the group, Sounds of Blackness earned two Grammy Awards.

Nesby subsequently established a distinguished solo career spanning gospel, soul, and R&B, earning six Grammy Award nominations as a solo artist and becoming recognized as one of contemporary gospel and soul music’s most distinctive voices.

Her work has also extended beyond the recording studio to stage, film, and television, allowing her to bring the emotional depth and authenticity associated with her music to dramatic storytelling.

Ann Nesby

An Active Year Across Music and Film

Her appearance in “The Gospel of Christmas” continues that journey, bringing together two important dimensions of Nesby’s career: her connection to faith-centered music and her work as an actress.

Nesby continues an active year across music and film, including the release of her current gospel single, “AMEN,” as she prepares for the November 11 premiere.

Audiences can read Netflix Tudum’s official announcement for information about Tyler Perry’s “The Gospel of Christmas,” including the cast, first-look photos and release information.

Connect with Ann Nesby

Official Website: www.annnesby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annnesby

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NesbyAnn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MSANNTV

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