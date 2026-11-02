Trump Says Nicki Minaj as Press Secretary Is ‘A Good Idea’ Amid White House Vacancy

The president's comments come as the press secretary post has sat mostly vacant for more than two months.

Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on August 30, 2015. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*President Donald Trump says he might give Nicki Minaj a new job. Asked whether the rapper should be his next White House press secretary, Trump answered, “That’s a good idea. I’m going to think about that.”

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Conservative commentator Benny Johnson raised the question during an interview in Florida on Friday, Newsweek reports. Trump then turned the question on his host. “How about you? You’d be pretty good, too,” he told Johnson.

His playful tone left it unclear whether either was a serious contender. In a statement to Newsweek, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said Trump and his team “are focused on the midterm elections.”

Cheung had helped fuel the speculation. After Minaj joined Trump at an Oct. 25 rally in Michigan, Cheung filmed a lighthearted interview with her aboard Air Force One. Minaj praised the president, saying, “We have a president that understands economics, first of all.”

AI-generated image of Donald Trump and Nicki Mina via @@NICKIMINAJ

Cheung posted the clip on X with a teasing caption: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz then polled her fans, writing, “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??” Minaj reshared Cheung’s post with an American flag and a sweaty smiley emoji.

The chatter also drew a four-word response from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as EURweb previously reported. “We can only pray,” the Democrat said, according to the New York Post.

Minaj and Newsom have clashed before. She has accused him of failing to help after swatting incidents at her Beverly Hills home. She told Time in May that Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna stepped in instead. “I was shocked. I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way,” Minaj said.

Meanwhile, the speculation comes as the White House press secretary position remains largely vacant. Karoline Leavitt left the post on Aug. 27, and 45 days passed before Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former Trump Media adviser, took over. She lasted five days and held a single 14-minute briefing. Questions about her legal credentials followed, and Trump later said he had encouraged her to reconsider accepting the job.

The position has now gone without a permanent occupant for 60 of the past 65 days.

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