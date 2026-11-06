Timbaland’s Ex-Manager Drops Bombshell: ‘He Was Already Broke’

Gary Marella fires back at the producer's $15 million lawsuit, blaming years of excessive spending rather than financial misconduct.

Timbaland

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*Timbaland produced some of music’s biggest hits, but his former manager claims the Grammy-winning superstar was already broke when they began working together.

Gary Marella, who is being sued by Timbaland for alleged financial misconduct, says the producer was deeply in debt by 2017.

And here’s the kicker: Marella claims their subsequent business relationship generated approximately $75 million, yet Timbaland continued spending beyond his means.

The allegations surfaced in Marella’s response to TheWrap following a lawsuit seeking more than $15 million from him and former business manager Bruce Seckendorf, as EURweb previously reported.

But Marella’s account remains disputed, and that $75 million figure represents claimed business activity, not verified personal earnings.

Gary Marella via PRnewswire

Ex-Manager Claims Timbaland Was Already Broke

“When I began managing him in 2017, long after producing his biggest hits, he was already broke and in debt, had spent all of his money, and was living in a rental,” Marella told TheWrap.

He insisted Timbaland’s financial problems existed before their professional relationship. Marella claimed their business generated approximately $75 million over roughly nine years, but the producer continued spending excessively.

According to Marella, Timbaland eventually sold his home in 2025 and moved into a rental property in Coral Gables, Florida. He blamed those developments on Timbaland’s financial decisions rather than management misconduct.

Those assertions have not been independently established.

What Happened to Timbaland’s Fortune?

The competing accounts raise an obvious question: How could a producer behind hits for Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott and Aaliyah face such a bitter financial dispute?

Timbaland’s career includes major recording projects, music-catalog transactions and co-founding VERZUZ with Swizz Beatz.

But generating millions in business doesn’t necessarily mean earning millions personally.

Operating expenses, commissions, taxes, debt and other obligations can significantly reduce an artist’s actual income.

Marella’s $75 million claim provides no verified breakdown of those finances.

Timbaland – (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Timbaland Tells a Different Story

Timbaland’s lawsuit offers a sharply different explanation.

The producer, whose legal name is Timothy Mosley, alleges former representatives collected unauthorized commissions, concealed transactions and neglected major financial obligations.

He claims a foreclosure notice in 2025 prompted an independent review that uncovered questionable payments and financial arrangements. Marella denies wrongdoing, maintaining that overseeing Timbaland’s personal finances was not his responsibility.

A representative for Seckendorf had not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. For now, the dispute presents two competing explanations: alleged financial mismanagement or excessive spending.

And until the financial records are examined, nobody outside the dispute can say definitively what happened to Timbaland’s money.

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