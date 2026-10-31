Timbaland Sues Former Managers for $15M, Alleges Fraud

The Grammy-winning producer claims unauthorized commissions, unpaid taxes and missed mortgage payments nearly cost him his home. One former manager denies wrongdoing.

Timbaland speaks during 2023 A3C Day 2 on September 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

*Timbaland says a foreclosure notice nearly cost him his home. Now he’s suing the former managers he accuses of mishandling millions of dollars.

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The Grammy-winning producer, whose real name is Timothy Mosley, filed a lawsuit Friday, October 30, seeking more than $15 million in damages.

The complaint names former manager Gary Marella and former business manager Bruce Seckendorf, alleging fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and civil theft.

According to TheWrap, which reviewed the filing, Timbaland claims his representatives collected unauthorized payments while neglecting major financial obligations.

The allegations raise questions about how the producer’s finances were handled during a period that included lucrative music-industry deals.

Timbaland attends the “Empire” series season 2 New York Premiere at Carnegie Hall in 2015 – (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Timbaland Alleges Millions in Unauthorized Payments

The lawsuit accuses Marella of collecting millions in unauthorized commissions, fees and reimbursements.

Timbaland also alleges that Marella used his money to pay employees and falsified financial records to conceal transactions.

“Defendants used their entrusted authority to enrich themselves and others, conceal financial misconduct, and deplete Timbaland’s valuable assets,” the complaint states.

The dispute reportedly includes commissions connected to VERZUZ, the music platform Timbaland co-founded with Swizz Beatz, and his music-catalog agreement with Hipgnosis.

According to Complex, Timbaland alleges Marella collected $500,000 more than he was entitled to on each of two VERZUZ-related transactions.

The producer also claims Marella received $775,000 above his agreed commission on the Hipgnosis deal.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

Foreclosure Notice Allegedly Exposed Financial Problems

The complaint also accuses Seckendorf and his firm of failing to make mortgage payments and timely pay substantial federal taxes.

Timbaland alleges those failures resulted in millions in penalties and interest while placing his home at risk of foreclosure. According to the lawsuit, he received a foreclosure notice in 2025 and sought an explanation from Seckendorf.

He subsequently hired independent legal and financial representatives, who allegedly discovered unauthorized payments, concealed credit-card arrangements, undisclosed liabilities and questionable loans.

The complaint claims nearly $900,000 went to defendants and their attorneys over five months while approximately 12 months of mortgage payments remained overdue.

Both managers reportedly lost their positions in 2025.

Former Manager Denies Timbaland’s Allegations

Marella disputes the accusations.

“I dispute these allegations,” he told TheWrap, arguing that Timbaland was attempting to shift responsibility for his financial decisions.

Marella maintains that his responsibilities involved artist management rather than overseeing personal finances or paying mortgages.

He also claims their working relationship generated approximately $75 million in business, while accusing Timbaland of spending beyond his means.

Those assertions remain Marella’s account, not independently established findings. A representative for Seckendorf did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The lawsuit seeks financial recovery, an accounting of disputed transactions and restrictions on the defendants’ alleged unauthorized use of Timbaland’s name.

For now, the case presents sharply conflicting accounts of who controlled the producer’s money and who bears responsibility for the financial problems he describes.

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