Stevie Wonder’s Ex Calls Him a ‘Gaslighter’ as Eviction Fight Gets Ugly

Carmen Efferson claims the music legend promised her a California home nearly four decades ago, while his attorneys say she blocked an insurance inspection that jeopardized the property.

Stevie Wonder, during his show on Christmas Day in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Photo by A.Paes/Depositphotos

*Stevie Wonder’s bitter housing dispute with former fiancée Carmen Efferson has taken another turn, and she’s no longer keeping her feelings about the music legend to herself.

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Efferson is accusing the 76-year-old singer of being a “gaslighter and a manipulator” as he pursues legal action to remove her from a Los Angeles-area property she’s occupied since 1988.

“He’s going to paint this like I am the one who is lying, and there is no talking to this fool,” Efferson told the Daily Mail in an October 28 interview.

Her latest accusations follow an eviction lawsuit that has already exposed a decades-old personal arrangement between the former couple.

As EURweb previously reported, Wonder is seeking possession of the property after nearly 38 years of allowing Efferson to live there under an oral agreement that, according to his court filing, required no monthly rent.

Stevie Wonder – via Depositphotos

Stevie Wonder’s Ex Says He Promised Her the House

Efferson, who was engaged to Wonder during the late 1980s, insists their arrangement was more than a temporary favor.

“I didn’t even want the house at first—but he kept insisting,” she told the Daily Mail.

She claims they reached a verbal understanding that the residence would be hers, although Wonder remained the legal owner.

“I’ve never been a materialistic person, and I never asked for a house,” she said. “But we came to an agreement, a verbal one, that this would be my house.”

Efferson also expressed frustration over what she considers Wonder’s treatment of her.

“I’m so sick of someone like him always getting away with this s–t,” she said.

Her statements represent her account of the dispute, not findings by a court.

Why Wonder Wants His Former Fiancée Evicted

According to court documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times and other outlets, Wonder’s attorneys say the trouble began when Efferson refused to permit an insurance representative to inspect the property.

His legal team maintains that the refusal resulted in cancellation of the property’s insurance policy, exposing Wonder to potential financial losses.

Efferson reportedly warned that she would contact law enforcement if representatives attempted to enter the home without her consent.

Wonder’s attorneys subsequently notified her that her permission to occupy the residence was being terminated and demanded that she leave.

The singer’s lawsuit seeks possession of the property, legal fees and statutory damages.

A Nearly Four-Decade Agreement Heads to Court

The dispute centers on two sharply different interpretations of an arrangement dating back to 1988.

Efferson says Wonder promised her a permanent home. His attorneys characterize the arrangement as permission to occupy his property, which they argue could be revoked.

E! News said it contacted Wonder’s legal representatives about Efferson’s latest allegations but had not received a response.

Whether Efferson can establish an enforceable right to remain in the home—or Wonder can legally terminate their decades-old arrangement—will ultimately depend on the court’s interpretation of their agreement and the evidence presented.

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