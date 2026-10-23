Stevie Wonder Wants Ex Out of L.A. Home After 38 Years Rent-Free

The music legend reportedly filed an eviction lawsuit against Carmen Efferson after a dispute over access to a Los Angeles property where she has lived since 1988.

Stevie Wonder/Courtesy of Free Lunch

*For nearly four decades, Stevie Wonder reportedly allowed a former romantic partner to live in his Los Angeles property without paying a dime in rent. Now, the music legend wants his house back.

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Wonder has filed an eviction lawsuit against Carmen Efferson, a woman he reportedly dated and was once engaged to, according to TMZ.

Court documents obtained by the outlet claim Efferson has occupied the property since July 1988 under a verbal agreement that required no monthly rent.

That’s approximately 38 years of free housing, but Wonder’s attorneys say the arrangement has ended following a dispute over access to the property.

And what began as an insurance inspection disagreement has apparently turned into a legal battle involving eviction demands, heated emails and accusations of racial insensitivity.

Why Stevie Wonder Wants His Former Flame Evicted

According to TMZ’s report, Wonder’s representatives repeatedly attempted to enter the property over the summer to conduct an insurance inspection.

Efferson allegedly refused to allow access, prompting concerns that the property’s insurance coverage could be jeopardized.

Wonder’s legal team subsequently sent a notice in July terminating her permission to remain in the home.

The lawsuit reportedly gave Efferson until August 27 to vacate the property, but she allegedly failed to leave. Wonder is now asking a judge to order her removal and award damages and legal expenses.

Heated Emails Add Another Twist

The dispute reportedly became personal when Efferson accused one of Wonder’s attorneys of communicating with a “racist cold-blooded ‘white male privilege'” attitude.

According to the legal documents described by TMZ, her email also included profanity and demands that the attorney stop contacting her.

Attorney David Huff responded by pointing out that the lawyer who originally contacted Efferson was neither white nor male.

Huff also referenced his grandfather’s civil rights history and warned that continued refusal to permit the inspection could lead to eviction.

The reported exchange adds an unusual dimension to a dispute already complicated by the parties’ personal history.

Stevie Wonder at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit accepted his induction award into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame

A Relationship Dating Back to the 1980s

Wonder and Efferson reportedly had a romantic relationship during the late 1980s and were once engaged.

The singer later married Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2017.

The case now raises questions about how a decades-old verbal housing arrangement will be handled in court.

California eviction procedures generally require a court order before a resident can be legally removed, and any applicable tenant protections would depend on the circumstances.

For now, Wonder’s allegations remain unproven, and Efferson’s formal response to the lawsuit has not been established in the available reporting.

After nearly four decades of rent-free living, the final decision may rest with a judge.

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