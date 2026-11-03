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Spike Lee Wants Knicks to Skip White House Visit: ‘I Hope They Don’t Go!’

The filmmaker says owner James Dolan can't force the NBA champions to meet the president.
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Spike Lee
Spike Lee attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival — Photo by Asatur/Depositphotos

*Spike Lee has a message for the reigning NBA champions: stay home.

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The director and devoted Knicks fan wants the team to turn down an invitation to President Donald Trump’s White House. Lee didn’t hold back in a new interview with Variety, directing his frustration at Knicks owner James Dolan.

“[Dolan] wants his team to go to the White House,” he said. “He can’t force them! It’s been years since the last NBA team has gone. They’re not going. I hope they don’t go!”

Lee’s issues with Dolan go beyond politics. The two clashed for years before seemingly burying the hatchet, even sharing a moment when New York won the championship in San Antonio. But Lee still holds Dolan responsible for giving Ben Stiller the Knicks’ HBO documentary project instead of him.

Spike Lee
Spike Lee speaks during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival EPA/Getty Images

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“Dolan gave it to him,” Lee said. “Look, it’s his team, he can do what he wants to do. Coulda woulda, but it’s his team.”

Dolan, a longtime Trump supporter, announced in June that the Knicks had accepted the White House invitation.

“We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course,” he said, per USA Today. “Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

Since then, however, the franchise has taken a more cautious stance. In September, head coach Mike Brown said the organization was still “internally discussing” whether to attend, ESPN reported.

The players have not weighed in publicly, leaving the team’s plans unresolved.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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