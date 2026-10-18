Soul Country Music & Culture Festival Brings $10K Music Showdown + Eddie Murphy Halloween Classic to LA

Six finalists will compete at the Autry Museum as the two-day celebration brings together Black country music, film, wellness and community culture.

Soul Country Music & Culture Festival

*The Soul Country Music & Culture Festival is bringing a $10,000 national music competition, Black Western culture and an Eddie Murphy Halloween movie screening to Los Angeles.

Scheduled for October 31 and November 1 at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, the two-day celebration will spotlight emerging soul-country performers while offering live entertainment, dancing, food, shopping and community wellness activities.

Produced by Wade & Associates Group in partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and Radio Free 102.3 KJLH, the festival celebrates the connections between Black musical traditions and country music.

The event also highlights the growing visibility of Black artists in country music and their contributions to the genre.

Organizers hope the weekend will bring generations together through music, culture and community celebration.

Soul Country Music & Culture Festival

Six Artists Compete for $10,000

The main attraction arrives Sunday, November 1, when six finalists compete in the Soul Country Music Star National Finals from 1 to 3 p.m.

The contestants are Silas Reed IV of Memphis, Brenda Guy of Dallas-Fort Worth, Glenn Stanton of Los Angeles, Jacqueline Merrill of Atlanta, Los Angeles wildcard winner Darin Baker King and national online competition winner Jovon Newman.

The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize and an opportunity to perform during the 2027 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo tour.

Kirk Jay, a finalist on Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice” and the competition’s inaugural 2024 champion, will host.

The entertainment lineup also includes 2025 champion Nathaniel “Mr. Bow-Leggs” Dansby, Terisa Griffin and Makeda & The Israel Band.

The competition provides a platform for artists working at the intersection of soul and country, two musical traditions with deep roots in Black American culture

Soul Country Music & Culture Festival Black Classic Movie Night

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Vampire in Brooklyn’ Opens Festival

Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, features an outdoor screening of the 1995 horror-comedy “Vampire in Brooklyn,” starring Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett.

The marketplace opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by the screening at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, shopping, line dancing, costume activities and family entertainment.

Sunday’s festival runs from noon to 6 p.m., with live music and dancing following the national competition.

Festival Supports Community Wellness

Beyond entertainment, the festival will feature a Health & Wellness Pavilion offering information about cancer awareness, domestic violence prevention and mental health.

Organizers say proceeds will benefit the Black Beauty & Wellness Foundation, which supports wellness, education and community initiatives.

The event also provides opportunities for local vendors and small businesses to connect with visitors.

The Soul Country Music & Culture Festival takes place October 31 and November 1 at the Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park/Los Angeles.

Tickets and additional information are available at the official festival website. Visitors can also review the Autry Museum’s event listing for Sunday programming.

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