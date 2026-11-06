EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Subscribe
Parenting

Shaq Has Millions, But Says His Kids Need ‘Degrees to Get the Cheese’ | WATCH

The NBA legend's resurfaced remarks reveal why he expects his children to earn college degrees, build careers and establish their own financial independence.
Add EUR on Google
Shaquille O'Neal with his kids
Shaquille O’Neal and his family / Getty
0:00 / 0:00

*Shaquille O’Neal has made a fortune playing basketball and building businesses, but his children shouldn’t expect a free ride.

The NBA legend’s blunt parenting philosophy is getting fresh attention after an older interview clip resurfaced on X.

And Shaq’s message is about as subtle as a backboard-shattering dunk: “We’re not rich, I’m rich.”

The former Lakers superstar believes having a wealthy father shouldn’t excuse his children from getting an education and building careers.

Apparently, being born into the O’Neal family comes with opportunities — but not an automatic lifetime pass to the family bank account.

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Shaq Says His Children Must Earn Their Own Success

O’Neal explained his now-famous philosophy during a 2021 appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

The resurfaced footage revisits that longstanding message, with Shaq discussing how his military upbringing shaped his expectations about discipline and responsibility.

“They were mad at me for a while because I put out a statement that says, we’re not rich, I’m rich,” he says.

He also describes the educational expectations he has communicated to his children.

“If you want to touch the cheese, you gotta have two or three degrees,” Shaq declares.

O’Neal says he expects his children to earn college degrees and demonstrate ambition before receiving certain financial opportunities.

He also discusses what they might receive after his death, although the legal terms of any inheritance arrangements have not been independently verified.

Shaq Offers Connections, Not Just Cash

Despite his tough-love approach, O’Neal isn’t suggesting his children must navigate the professional world without assistance.

He acknowledges that his celebrity status and business relationships can open doors in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

“You want to do a podcast, I know a lot of producers,” he explains.

“You want to do movies, I can call everybody Hollywood.”

But connections are different from simply receiving money without demonstrating ambition.

“I just want them to be something. I just want them to be productive. I just want them to be educated,” he says.

O’Neal has expressed similar views for years, including during a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where he discussed “respectable nepotism.”

The circulating footage is therefore a reminder of his longstanding parenting philosophy, not a newly announced inheritance policy.

Shaq may be willing to open doors for his children, but he’s making one thing clear: They still have to walk through those doors and do the work themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal – screenshot

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Clickbait Relationship Rumors

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.

About Fisher Jack

Fisher Jack is a contributing writer for EURweb, covering entertainment, politics, and culture through a distinct lens. Known for candid analysis and a passion for amplifying Black voices, he adds depth and perspective to today’s headlines.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback
eurweb logo everything urban + radioscope

Black Entertainment. Celebrity News. Culture. Delivered Daily.

Stay connected to the stories that matter. Get EURweb’s latest celebrity headlines, exclusive interviews, entertainment news and cultural updates delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Plus, subscribe for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, subject to the promotion’s official rules.

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…