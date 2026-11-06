Shaq Has Millions, But Says His Kids Need ‘Degrees to Get the Cheese’ | WATCH

The NBA legend's resurfaced remarks reveal why he expects his children to earn college degrees, build careers and establish their own financial independence.

Shaquille O’Neal and his family / Getty

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*Shaquille O’Neal has made a fortune playing basketball and building businesses, but his children shouldn’t expect a free ride.

The NBA legend’s blunt parenting philosophy is getting fresh attention after an older interview clip resurfaced on X.

And Shaq’s message is about as subtle as a backboard-shattering dunk: “We’re not rich, I’m rich.”

The former Lakers superstar believes having a wealthy father shouldn’t excuse his children from getting an education and building careers.

Apparently, being born into the O’Neal family comes with opportunities — but not an automatic lifetime pass to the family bank account.

Shaq revealed why he tells his kids “WE’RE NOT RICH, I’M RICH,” explaining that despite having MILLIONS and powerful connections, he refuses to let them rely on his MONEY or famous last name and wants them to EARN their own success, even making a college DEGREE a requirement to receive their inheritance 👏👀 “We’re not rich, I’m rich. I want my kids to work for what they get. When I’m gone, they’ll inherit something, but there are stipulations. They need to earn their degrees before they touch the money. I want them educated, productive, and able to choose their own paths, not simply rely on my success.” — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 4, 2026

Shaq Says His Children Must Earn Their Own Success

O’Neal explained his now-famous philosophy during a 2021 appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

The resurfaced footage revisits that longstanding message, with Shaq discussing how his military upbringing shaped his expectations about discipline and responsibility.

“They were mad at me for a while because I put out a statement that says, we’re not rich, I’m rich,” he says.

He also describes the educational expectations he has communicated to his children.

“If you want to touch the cheese, you gotta have two or three degrees,” Shaq declares.

O’Neal says he expects his children to earn college degrees and demonstrate ambition before receiving certain financial opportunities.

He also discusses what they might receive after his death, although the legal terms of any inheritance arrangements have not been independently verified.

Shaq Offers Connections, Not Just Cash

Despite his tough-love approach, O’Neal isn’t suggesting his children must navigate the professional world without assistance.

He acknowledges that his celebrity status and business relationships can open doors in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

“You want to do a podcast, I know a lot of producers,” he explains.

“You want to do movies, I can call everybody Hollywood.”

But connections are different from simply receiving money without demonstrating ambition.

“I just want them to be something. I just want them to be productive. I just want them to be educated,” he says.

O’Neal has expressed similar views for years, including during a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where he discussed “respectable nepotism.”

The circulating footage is therefore a reminder of his longstanding parenting philosophy, not a newly announced inheritance policy.

Shaq may be willing to open doors for his children, but he’s making one thing clear: They still have to walk through those doors and do the work themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal – screenshot

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