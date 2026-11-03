Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Join Latto for Flytime Fest in Lagos

The Dec. 22 show marks Sexyy Red's first performance in Africa and caps A Boogie's 10-year "Artist" anniversary.

Sexyy Red

*Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie are heading to Nigeria. The rap stars will join Latto at Flytime Fest Powered by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

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Flytime announced the additions on Nov. 3. The night will mark Sexyy Red’s first-ever performance in Africa.

“This lineup is exactly what we wanted for December in Lagos,” said Cecil Hammond, Flytime’s founder and CEO, per the news release. “Adding Sexyy Red and A Boogie alongside Latto brings the energy of today’s hip-hop to one stage on December 22.”

Sexyy Red, a Grammy-nominated St. Louis rapper, broke out in 2023 when “Pound Town” went viral. Its Nicki Minaj remix gave her a first Billboard Hot 100 entry. She later landed her first Top 10 hit on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky,” which also earned her a Grammy nod for Best Rap Song.

This April, Sexyy Red made her Coachella debut and dropped her album “Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa.” She and Latto have a history, too. The pair first linked on the “Peaches & Eggplants” remix, and Sexyy Red appears on Latto’s new album, “Big Mama.”

“Sexyy Red’s fans in Nigeria have been waiting for this moment,” Hammond said.

For A Boogie, the Lagos show caps a landmark year. The Bronx hitmaker is celebrating a decade since his breakthrough 2016 mixtape, “Artist.” His resume includes the Diamond-certified “Drowning” with Kodak Black and “Hoodie SZN,” which spent three weeks atop the Billboard 200.

He kicked off 2026 with a sold-out Radio City Music Hall show, then released the EP “Before Artistry.” In October, he played two sold-out anniversary nights at New York’s UBS Arena. His headlining tour ends Dec. 19 in Hartford, just three days before his Lagos set.

“A Boogie is choosing to close out the biggest year of his career with us,” Hammond said. “There is a lot more on the way.”

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

The festival is part of Flytime’s packed December season at Eko Convention Center. EURweb previously reported that Brandy will headline Flytime’s House of R&B on Dec. 20. Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami top Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged on Dec. 21.

Flytime Fest continues Dec. 23 and 24, and the season closes with Flytime Circle on Christmas Day. More artists will be revealed in the coming days, including a major Nigerian headliner for Dec. 22.

For more information, please visit @flytimefest on Instagram.

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