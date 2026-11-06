Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Three Counts of Sexual Assault

The British comedian was convicted following a London trial involving six women, with jurors acquitting him on three other charges.

Russell Brand at the Third Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie Charity Gala, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA. 01-16-10

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*British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial in London. He was taken into custody Thursday and faces a prison sentence.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court convicted Brand, 51, of sexually assaulting three women and raping another. However, he was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault, NBC News reports.

The seven charges involved six women and alleged offenses dating from 1999 to 2009. The four convictions involved incidents between 2004 and 2009, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Russell Brand arrives at the premiere of Rock of Ages at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, June 8, 2012. (Depositphotos)

Brand Remanded Into Custody

Following the verdict, Judge Joel Bennathan ordered Brand held in custody ahead of sentencing, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9.

The judge told the court that Brand would face a significant custodial sentence because of the convictions, Sky News reported.

Prosecutors had described Brand as a calculating sexual predator during the trial. Brand denied all the charges, maintaining that his sexual encounters were consensual. He also testified that his memory of some incidents may have been inaccurate.

The Metropolitan Police said investigators interviewed more than 100 witnesses, collected over 400 witness statements and reviewed more than 1,400 documents. They also examined hundreds of hours of Brand’s television appearances, interviews, podcasts and stand-up performances.

How the Case Began

The investigation began in September 2023 after The Sunday Times and The Times published allegations against Brand, and Channel 4 aired a related report on ‘Dispatches.’

In April 2025, British prosecutors authorized the initial charges involving four women. Two additional charges involving two more women were later added. EURweb previously reported on the initial charges in its coverage of Brand’s rape and sexual assault case.

The convictions mark a significant development in a case that moved from public allegations to a criminal trial and now a guilty verdict. Brand is scheduled to return to court Monday for sentencing.

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