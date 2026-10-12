Phaedra Parks Says Romance with CT Tamburello Is ‘Going Great’

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is excited about dating her former 'Traitors' castmate after confirming their relationship and making a red-carpet debut together.

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello – screenshot

*Phaedra Parks is enjoying her romance with Chris “CT” Tamburello, and she’s not hiding how happy she is about their relationship.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, shared an update during the second annual National PrEP Day by MISTR event at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 10. “It’s going great. He’s a great guy,” Parks told PEOPLE. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”

The couple went public more than a month ago. They made their red carpet debut together at the Creative Arts Emmys in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 5. Tamburello, a longtime star of MTV’s “The Challenge,” was there to present an award. The appearance confirmed what fans had suspected for weeks.

Parks later shared photos of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “Some came for the awards. I came with the prize.”

One day before the Emmys, Parks addressed the speculation about their bond on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” Asked whether her Emmys plans with Tamburello were platonic, she replied, “It’s not.”

Phaedra Parks arrives at the DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Oscar Viewing Party 2024 Hosted By Rob Lowe held at Spago Beverly Hills on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

She confirmed he would be her date and said the two had gone out before. She did not reveal when the romance began. EURweb previously covered the couple’s September appearance and their public confirmation.

Parks and Tamburello, 46, met as competitors on Season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors” in 2024. Their romance surfaced publicly this year. On Aug. 9, Tamburello told his Instagram followers he needed a date for the Emmys. He asked fans to help him make his case to Parks. Her reply was hard to misread: “Baby I’m already yours.”

Both stars have been married before. Parks and ex-husband Apollo Nida share two sons, Ayden and Dylan. Tamburello shares a son with ex-wife Lilianet Solares. His wife, Catalina White, filed for divorce in January 2026.

For now, Parks’ latest comments offer a simple update: She’s happy with how things are going.

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