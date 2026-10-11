Solé Announces End of Nine-Year Marriage to Professor Griff: ‘We Walk Our Separate Ways’

Ginuwine's ex-wife Solé revealed on Instagram that her marriage to Public Enemy's Professor Griff has reached "the completion of its sacred season" after nine years.

Solé and Professor Griff – screenshot

*Solé has announced the end of her marriage to Professor Griff. Earlier this week, the musician and wellness practitioner shared on Instagram that she and the Public Enemy alum — whose real name is Richard Griffin — had ended their nine-year marriage.

“Out of respect for both of our legacies and the communities that have supported us along our journey, I feel the need and responsibility to share that after completing a 9 year cycle together, my marriage to Prof. Griff has come to the completion of its sacred season,” Solé, 53, captioned the post. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bow to and honor all that was shared and created and learned along the way.”

The announcement was framed not as a bitter split, but as a spiritual transition. Solé wrote that “sometimes we are meant to walk beside one another for an earthly lifetime and other times we are preparing one another for the next expression of our journey in this realm as we walk our separate ways towards our own dharma.”

She also noted that “life is ever unfolding and spiraling,” adding that it “is always inviting us to meet each new season of life with full presence and truth as well as an open heart … and to always honor what was without needing it to remain in the same form it once took.”

Asking for Prayers

Solé concluded her post with gratitude and a request for privacy. “With deep respect, care and blessings for one another, we now continue forward on our own individual paths that life is inviting each of us to walk,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the love and support so many of you have shared with us over the years and kindly ask for your prayers as we embrace this new chapter.” PEOPLE has reached out to Griff for comment.

From ‘Big Brother’ to Husband

The former couple’s story spans decades. Griff and Solé initially met in 1989, but they reconnected as friends over lunch in August 2016 before marrying one year later in August 2017. She had previously thought of Griff as her “big brother.”

Before Griff, Solé married Ginuwine in 2003 after four years of dating. The pair separated in November 2014, and their divorce was finalized in July 2015.

A Graceful Goodbye

Solé’s announcement stands out for its tone. In an era when celebrity splits often turn into public spectacles, she chose gratitude over grievance, honoring what was rather than mourning what ended. Her words make clear that this chapter is closing with respect, not resentment — and that both she and Griff are moving forward on their own individual paths.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Believe the Hype: Genuine’s Ex-Wife Solé Marries Public Enemy’s Professor Griff

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.