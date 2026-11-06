Panera’s Avocado Egg White Sandwich Named America’s Top Fast-Food Breakfast

The $5 sandwich led a list where Panera claimed four of the top 10 spots and McDonald's landed no higher than 13th.

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*Consumer Reports ranked Panera Bread’s avocado, egg white and spinach sandwich the best breakfast item at a U.S. fast-food chain, Fox News reports.

For $5, diners get egg whites, avocado, spinach, tomato and aged white cheddar layered on a sprouted grain bagel flat. The 410-calorie sandwich delivers 21 grams of protein, according to Consumer Reports.

Its overall rating of 75 included top marks for flavor and texture. The sandwich earned a perfect sensory score of 5 out of 5 and a 4 out of 5 for nutrition.

McDonald’s highest-ranked item came in at No. 13. Its Egg White Delight scored 66, while the Egg McMuffin landed at No. 19 with a 64. Neither Wendy’s nor Burger King cracked the list.

Panera store in Indianapolis/Depositphotos

Among Panera’s competitors, Jamba Juice ranked highest. Its oatmeal with strawberries and brown sugar crumble claimed the No. 4 position.

Starbucks earned several spots, including red pepper sous vide egg white bites, a spinach, feta and egg white wrap, and a berry yogurt parfait. Dunkin’ entries included whole grain oatmeal with dried fruit and a veggie egg white on an English muffin. Au Bon Pain also earned a mention.

Panera, meanwhile, claimed the top three positions. Its winning sandwich was followed by two oatmeal options at No. 2 and No. 3. One pairs steel-cut oats with strawberries and pecans, while the other features almonds, quinoa and honey.

Overall, Panera secured four of the top 10 spots. Its Greek yogurt with mixed berries also made the ranking. So did its ham, egg and cheese on whole-grain bread, which finished just ahead of the Egg McMuffin.

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