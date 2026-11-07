Olandria Says It Hurts When Black Women Tear Her Down After Demanding Dark-Skinned Representation | WATCH

The “Love Island USA” star questions why some Black women who demand greater representation are among those criticizing her success.

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*Olandria Carthen is questioning why some of the same Black women who have long demanded greater representation of dark-skinned women in entertainment are now criticizing her success.

The “Love Island USA” breakout star addressed the issue during an appearance on Kimberly Bizu’s “Rich Little Brokegirls” podcast, released November 5.

And she didn’t hide how much the criticism hurts, particularly when it comes from women who look like her.

Olandria said she has watched calls for greater representation turn into criticism of the very women who finally receive that visibility.

For the Alabama native, the contradiction is difficult to understand, especially when she sees women outside her community defending her.

Olandria Questions the Treatment of Dark-Skinned Black Women

During the conversation, Olandria recalled years of hearing people demand more dark-skinned Black women in mainstream entertainment.

“For years, I’ve seen my own people say, ‘We need more representation in the media. We need more Black women, specifically more dark-skinned Black women,’” she explained.

But she questioned what happens when that representation finally arrives.

“You have it and you tear them down,” she said.

The reality television personality described feeling especially hurt when criticism comes from other Black women.

“You know how hurtful it is when it’s coming from your own?” she asked.

She also questioned why women outside her racial background sometimes defend her against criticism from within her own community.

“For years, y’all been crying about the erasure of dark-skinned Black women in the media. And you get it and you tear her down because is it because I’m becoming too successful?”

Olandria emphasized that she isn’t pursuing success to intimidate anyone.

“I’m a small-town girl from Alabama. It could be you, too,” she said.

Olandria and Kimberly Bizu (Rich Little Brokegirls) – screenshot

Olandria Discusses the Emotional Toll of Fame

Elsewhere in the interview, Olandria described encountering negative social media commentary and people she believes are determined to misunderstand her.

She said public visibility has exposed her to criticism that can make speaking openly exhausting.

The conversation also turned to the pressure Black women face to remain strong, even when struggling emotionally.

Olandria explained that she rarely saw her mother cry while growing up, despite the enormous responsibilities she carried raising three daughters.

Her mother worked long shifts while dealing with lupus and arthritis, experiences Olandria credits with shaping her determination to succeed.

But watching her mother conceal emotional pain also influenced how Olandria expresses her own feelings.

She acknowledged sometimes struggling to cry in front of others because she doesn’t want to appear weak.

Olandria said she wants more spaces where Black women can express vulnerability without being judged or attacked.

Watch Olandria’s full conversation with Kimberly Bizu on “Rich Little Brokegirls” below.

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