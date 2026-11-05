Nicki Minaj Tells Critics to ‘Stay Mad’ After Polling Site Mockery and GOP Midterm Losses

The rapper, who is not a U.S. citizen, drew jokes online after posing outside a Derry polling station on Election Day.

Nicki Minaj – Depositphotos

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*Nicki Minaj has a message for anyone laughing at her after the midterms: “Stay tuned & STAY MAD.”

The rapper, 43, shared a 15-point list on X on Wednesday, Nov. 4, a day after Democrats took control of Congress. Her post landed while social media users were still mocking her Election Day stop at a New Hampshire polling site, where she couldn’t cast a ballot.

“You can’t even vote, mah; they holding her hostage. What is this?” one Instagram user wrote, according to The Mirror. Another asked, “What is she doing there?”

A third commenter called the scene “the funniest thing I’ve seen in ages,” while another chimed in, “Neither she nor her husband can vote btw.” One more user added, “She looks super uncomfortable. Love that for her.”

The Trinidad and Tobago native moved to the U.S. as a child and told viewers in a 2024 livestream that she isn’t a U.S. citizen. Under federal rules listed on USA.gov, even green card holders are barred from voting in federal elections.

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Minaj never named her critics, but much of her post read like a reply to them. “Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,” she began. “The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.” Further down, she declared, “I don’t vote, I VETO.”

The outspoken Trump supporter congratulated Republican winners Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds. She also gave a nod to the vice president, writing, “Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.” Then she took a shot at Democrats: “Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them.”

Faith and tech rounded out the list. She wrote “Jesus is STILL LORD” and “Christians are STILL being killed.” She needled X users with, “Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app,” then closed with a plug for X’s Grok chatbot.

The online chatter started Tuesday evening, Nov. 3. Around 5:30 p.m., Minaj arrived at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, a polling site, with a police escort. Wearing a long black coat and Chanel Wellington boots, she greeted voters in line and stopped for photos.

One woman told her, “Thank you for touring with the president. I was most impressed.” Minaj replied, “My pleasure,” NBC Boston reported. Officers then guided her to an unmarked tour bus.

John Sununu, the Republican in New Hampshire’s Senate race, lost to Democrat Chris Pappas, Billboard reported. Nationwide, Democrats picked up seven Senate seats from Republicans and took back the House, according to Forbes.

Minaj has been a visible presence on the GOP campaign trail this fall. She shared a stage with Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, on Oct. 25, stumping for Senate hopeful Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James, AOL reported.

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