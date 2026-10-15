Nelly and Ashanti Return for Season 2 of ‘We Belong Together’ | Watch Trailer

The couple balances parenthood, music and family challenges as Ashanti fights for ownership of her masters and Nelly confronts the toll of touring.

*Nelly and Ashanti are bringing viewers back into their lives for a second season of “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together,” premiering Thursday, November 19, with all eight episodes arriving the same day.

The new season follows the married music stars as they raise their son, manage busy careers, and make decisions about their family’s future. The couple also faces personal challenges that test how they balance life at home with their professional ambitions, according to the news release.

For Ashanti, reclaiming ownership of her music is a major priority. The Grammy-winning singer is re-recording her debut album to secure control of her master recordings.

She’s also working on new music with other artists while continuing to perform and adjust to motherhood. Splitting time between St. Louis and New York City adds another layer to her schedule, although she still makes room for the girlfriends who help keep her grounded.

Ashanti & Nelly (Paras Griffin-Getty Images)

Nelly, meanwhile, is reassessing the demands of his career after years on the road. The rapper reflects on how touring has affected him physically and whether he needs to approach this chapter of his life differently.

An unexpected death in the family also forces him to confront his priorities, bringing a more emotional dimension to the season.

Together, the couple must figure out how to support each other’s ambitions while raising their young son. Their extended circle of family and friends remains important as they plan what comes next.

The second season shifts attention toward the choices Nelly and Ashanti are making for their long-term future. Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

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