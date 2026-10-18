NC A&T’s 100th Homecoming Brings Gunna, Kirk Franklin and a Big Greensboro Opportunity

Nearly 200,000 Aggies are expected for the centennial celebration as Greensboro encourages alumni to consider returning for careers and community.

NC A&T’s 100th Homecoming – Photo: Vanderveen Photographers

*North Carolina A&T (NC A&T) State University is preparing for a historic celebration as its 100th Homecoming brings thousands of Aggies back to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a week of music, football, reunions and HBCU pride.

Nearly 200,000 attendees are expected for the Oct. 25–Nov. 1 celebration, according to a city promotional announcement.

Known as “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” the annual gathering is also giving Greensboro an opportunity to encourage former residents to consider returning permanently.

The milestone celebration highlights the university’s enduring influence on generations of Black graduates who have built successful careers across the country.

For Greensboro, their return represents a chance to showcase how the city has evolved and what opportunities await beyond Homecoming weekend.

Gunna and Kirk Franklin

Gunna and Kirk Franklin Headline Centennial Celebration

The NC A&T Centennial Homecoming features performances by rapper Gunna and gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, along with Aggie Fan Fest, the university’s annual Step Show and a sold-out football game against Elon University.

Gunna is scheduled to perform Oct. 31, while Franklin takes the stage Nov. 1.

For generations of Aggies, Homecoming has been more than a college reunion. It’s a celebration of Black culture, educational achievement, friendships and traditions that continue long after graduation. This year’s centennial marks a milestone for one of the nation’s most prominent historically Black universities.

Greensboro skyline – Photo: Paul Byun

Boomerang Greensboro

Greensboro Wants Alumni to Come Back for Good

While alumni return for the festivities, Greensboro is promoting an initiative designed to turn those visits into lasting connections.

Through Boomerang Greensboro, the city is encouraging former residents to explore employment opportunities, reconnect with local businesses and consider making Greensboro home again.

According to the initiative’s promotional materials, Boomerang Greensboro has connected more than 100 individuals and families with regional opportunities and received over 200 relocation inquiries.

Those figures reflect outreach and interest, not necessarily completed relocations.

HBCU Talent Meets Growing Career Opportunities

The initiative comes as Greensboro expands its presence in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and other industries seeking skilled workers.

NC A&T, widely recognized for producing Black engineering graduates, plays an important role in preparing professionals for those fields.

The university’s influence also extends into the local economy. NC A&T has previously estimated that its annual Homecoming generates more than $50 million in regional economic activity.

For Greensboro, the challenge is turning some of that temporary excitement into long-term investment in its workforce and community.

And for returning Aggies, this year’s Homecoming could offer something beyond the familiar celebrations: a fresh look at professional opportunities in the city where their college journeys began.

NC A&T Aggie Pride – Photo: Vanderveen Photographers

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