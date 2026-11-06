Mimi Faust Calls K. Michelle a Bully Who Plays the Victim

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum said her former castmate is the same person with a different face.

Mimi Faust – (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

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*Mimi Faust still has no love for K. Michelle.

Speaking with Lore’l on “The Morning Hustle” in June, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum labeled the singer a bully who plays the victim.

Faust doesn’t believe the years have softened her former castmate. “Absolutely not. Not an ounce. She is the same person, different face,” she said, according to WTLC FM. “You know, I think it’s cute that she keeps talking about me; it’s really cute. She tries it. She’s a bully, and then she plays the victim, that’s K.”

The topic came up after Lore’l relayed a recent claim from the singer. According to the host, K. Michelle is willing to squash old beef with nearly everyone from the show. Faust and fellow castmate Rasheeda Frost did not make that list.

“What have I ever done to K. Michelle?” Faust replied. The snub clearly didn’t keep her up at night. “One, I never heard her say that, and two, I don’t give a f—k.”

K. Michelle / Getty

Rasheeda’s history with the singer is just as messy. K. Michelle once hurled a candle at her mid-argument, and the wax ended up all over Faust’s house. “I was finding wax for like months after this situation happened,” Faust recalled to VH1 in 2020. She later added, “Rasheeda you was right the entire time!”

Faust’s personal feud with K. Michelle turned physical in 2013. Faust went backstage at a K. Michelle show to confront her. On Season 2, the singer had questioned whether Nikko London, who was dating Faust, was gay. K. Michelle didn’t budge, and the exchange ended with her hitting Faust with a bouquet.

The two did enjoy a short-lived ceasefire. At one point in 2013, Faust told VLADTV the two were on good terms. Any goodwill is long gone now. “When I figured out who she was, I was like I want no parts of this person,” Faust said in June.

Mimi Faust – (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA)

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