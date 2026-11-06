Michael Jackson Earned $140 Million After His Death

The King of Pop ranked second on Forbes' 2026 list of highest-paid deceased celebrities, with his billion-dollar biopic helping fuel another lucrative year for his estate.

Michael Jackson at Michael Jackson’s 45th Birthday Party, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, Calif., 08-30-03

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*Even in death, Michael Jackson remains one of entertainment’s biggest earners. His estate brought in an estimated $140 million over the past year, according to Forbes. That haul earned him the No. 2 spot on the outlet’s 2026 ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities.

The only name ahead of him belongs to a man who helped shape his sound. Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind Jackson’s albums “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “Bad,” topped the list with an estimated $150 million.

Jones’ total came largely from one deal. In March, his estate sold most of his music interests and publishing rights to HarbourView Equity Partners. Forbes valued the deal at about $150 million. Jackson’s catalog helped drive that price. Jones earns producer royalties on those three albums, which Forbes says make up more than two-thirds of Jackson’s yearly global streams.

Michael Jackson album cover. Photo by frimufilms/Depositphotos

For Jackson, the big story played out on the big screen. “Michael,” the biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, opened in April 2026 and went on to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. The film also sparked renewed interest in his music.

Before the movie became a hit, the estate reportedly spent around $25 million on additional filming. Forbes expects that bet to keep paying off. The outlet estimates the estate will collect more than $50 million in profit participation over the next several years.

The film was far from Jackson’s only moneymaker. His earnings also flowed from his Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas and several international productions of “MJ: The Musical.” Brand licensing deals added to the total.

Jackson died in June 2009 at age 50. His estate has since earned billions through music, entertainment and licensing. As MJVibe noted, his steady place near the top of these rankings speaks to the lasting pull of his music and legacy.

Forbes tracked earnings from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. Here is the full top 10:

Quincy Jones: $150 million Michael Jackson: $140 million Dr. Seuss: $80 million Elvis Presley: $75 million Dolly Parton: $46 million Bob Marley: $25 million Prince: $24 million Diane Keaton: $22 million John Lennon: $18 million George Harrison: $15 million

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