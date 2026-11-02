Omar Sy’s Gentleman Thief Is Framed in ‘Lupin’ Part 4, Now Streaming on Netflix

Assane Diop breaks out of prison to clear his name after a copycat stages museum heists under the Lupin name.

Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix



*Omar Sy is back as Assane Diop, and all eight episodes of “Lupin” Part 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

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Sy says the role hasn’t lost its thrill. “I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything,” he told Netflix Tudum. “I find great joy in it every time.”

The new season opens four years after the Part 3 finale put Assane behind bars. He has given up life as Lupin and wants to finish his sentence quietly. He also plans to keep a promise to his son, Raoul, that they will visit their family in Senegal.

A mysterious message signed “Lupin” wrecks those plans. The note warns that thieves will hit several museums simultaneously. Despite tighter security, every heist goes off as announced. Camera footage even shows Assane inside one museum during a robbery that leaves Captain Sofia Belkacem seriously injured.

Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Assane swears he had nothing to do with it, but the evidence points straight at him. To clear his name and expose the copycat, he must break out of prison and become Lupin one more time.

New viewers have plenty to catch up on. The saga began with Assane avenging his father, Babakar, whom wealthy businessman Hubert Pellegrini framed for stealing Marie Antoinette’s necklace. Assane exposed Pellegrini in Part 2, then won over the French public in Part 3 before surrendering to police to protect his loved ones.

The French series ranks among the most popular non-English productions in Netflix history. George Kay created the show with François Uzan, drawing on Maurice Leblanc’s classic character Arsène Lupin. Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer and Tigran Rosine also contributed. Sy and Louis Leterrier serve as showrunners, and Gaumont produces the series with Carrousel Studios.

Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard round out the cast.

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