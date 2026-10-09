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‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Return with New Drama | EURexclusiveWATCH

In an EURweb exclusive, Hugh Dancy and Kelli Giddish discuss the franchise’s enduring appeal, emotionally charged storylines, and what keeps fans coming back.
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*Both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have returned. Continuing decades-long legacies that have made the franchise a television staple and cultivated some of the most loyal fans in the business.

During NBC’s recent backlot event previewing its fall television lineup, I spoke with Law & Order star Hugh Dancy, who plays Executive ADA Nolan Price, and Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish, who returns as fan-favorite Detective Amanda Rollins, about the staying power of the franchise and what keeps viewers coming back.

After years on the air, both series have become more than television shows for their audiences. Fans continue to show their devotion on social media. Creating TikToks, memes, and even dances inspired by the shows’ instantly recognizable theme music.

That level of engagement is another testament to the staying power of the Law & Order brand.

And while the familiar opening music may bring a sense of nostalgia, viewers can expect plenty of new drama when both shows return. The upcoming seasons will once again tackle complicated cases and emotionally charged storylines. The narratives sometimes draw inspiration from real-world events and headlines.

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Kelli Giddish and Hugh Dancy - screenshot
Kelli Giddish and Hugh Dancy – screenshot

For SVU, where storylines frequently explore difficult and deeply personal subject matter. Taking on those cases can present its own challenges for the actors.

I asked Kelli and Hugh how they manage to portray such heavy material. While maintaining the separation between the work and their personal lives. “It is very heavy subject matter, but knowing that it’s not just procedural and that we’re dealing with things that actually help people in real life, it’s very comforting,” said Kelli Giddish.

That ability to immerse themselves in difficult stories while continuing to deliver compelling performances is part of what has kept audiences invested in the franchise for decades.

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU air Thursday nights on NBC. The franchise is proving that even after decades on television. There are still plenty of stories left to tell, and audiences are still ready to watch.

Law & Order SVU
Law & Order SVU

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About L.Marie

LMarie is an entertainment reporter and red carpet host from Chicago with over seven years of experience interviewing Hollywood’s biggest names, from Michael B. Jordan to Oprah. Known for her natural ability to make celebrities feel at ease, she brings warmth and authenticity to every interview. Since 2018, she has been a correspondent for EURweb while also creating engaging content on TikTok and Instagram as LMarieTV.

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