Kirk Franklin Says Estranged Son Still Hasn’t Taken Accountability For Their Relationship | WATCH

The gospel star says he loves his firstborn, but years of family struggles and a reality-show audition reportedly deepened their estrangement.

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*Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin says he still loves his estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, but believes the 38-year-old has not taken responsibility for his part in their fractured relationship.

During an October 26 appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Franklin revisited the years of tension between them and explained why rebuilding their relationship remains difficult.

“And I come to find out that he was auditioning for this reality TV show,” Franklin said, referring to the circumstances surrounding the 2021 incident that brought their family conflict into public view, Complex reports.

“We’ve had tensions for years. I love him. He’s an incredible young man and we’ve dealt with his issues for years. … I love him. He’s my first born,” he continued.

Franklin then offered a more pointed assessment of where he believes his son stands.

“He’s still not at a place where he’s owning the things he needs to be able to be,” he said.

Kirk Franklin and son Kerrion (Getty Images)

The Reality Show Added Another Layer To Their Estrangement

Franklin’s comments revisit the March 2021 controversy involving a leaked phone conversation between him and Kerrion.

The recording captured Franklin cursing at his son and making threats during an argument. After the audio became public, the singer apologized, acknowledging his behavior. But Franklin has maintained that the recording did not tell the entire story of their relationship.

In a 2021 appearance on “The Real,” he explained that their family had been in a painful place for years. He also said he would not publicly expose his son, despite what had happened.

“I will never expose him publicly as a son,” Franklin said at the time.

EURweb previously reported that Franklin later described the leaked recording as contributing to the “worst two years” of his life in a 2023 interview with Page Six.

His latest comments suggest that, despite the continuing distance, his feelings toward his firstborn have not changed.

Watch Kirk Franklin’s conversation on Big Boy’s Neighborhood above.

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