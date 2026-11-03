Kevin Hart Asked ‘What It’s Like Being Ugly’ — It Didn’t End Well for the Interviewer | WATCH

An Atlanta "street interviewer" tries to embarrass Kevin Hart but ends up getting a fashion critique he definitely didn't order.

Kevin Hart – screenshot

*Kevin Hart was minding his business when an Atlanta street interviewer decided to ask a question that practically begged for trouble.

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“So yeah, I just want to know like, what’s your experience, you know, in Atlanta, like being ugly?” the man asked.

Apparently, nobody warned him that insulting a professional comedian might come with consequences.

Hart didn’t miss a beat, explaining that being ugly would be a new experience because it had never happened to him.

Then he noticed the interviewer’s outfit. Big mistake. Guess whose arse was about to get COOKED?!

A guy tried to TROLL Kevin Hart by asking him what it’s like being UGLY, but it BACKFIRED when Kevin absolutely FRIED him over his outfit and made him END the interview 😭😭 “Not once have I ever seen a collar-belt combo… Not only did you hit me with a belt-collar combo, you also gave me a fanny pack with a water hole, which means you stay hydrated and it means you don’t have the proper means of transportation”🤣 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 2, 2026

Kevin Hart Turns the Roast Around

“I’ve never, not once have I ever seen one,” Hart said, marveling at the man’s matching collar and belt.

But the fashion police weren’t finished.

Hart also spotted a fanny pack with what he described as a “water hole,” suggesting the interviewer needed constant hydration because he apparently traveled everywhere on foot.

“It means you don’t have the proper means for transportation,” Hart joked.

Ouch. The man came looking for an insult and got a full wardrobe inspection, transportation assessment and complimentary humiliation.

Eventually, the interviewer waved the white flag.

“That’ll be the end of this documentary,” he announced.

And just like that, Kevin Hart turned an attempted roast into a one-man comedy special.

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