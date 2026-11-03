EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Humor

Kevin Hart Asked ‘What It’s Like Being Ugly’ — It Didn’t End Well for the Interviewer | WATCH

An Atlanta "street interviewer" tries to embarrass Kevin Hart but ends up getting a fashion critique he definitely didn't order.
Add EUR on Google
Kevin Hart - X screenshot
Kevin Hart – screenshot

*Kevin Hart was minding his business when an Atlanta street interviewer decided to ask a question that practically begged for trouble.

0:00 / 0:00

“So yeah, I just want to know like, what’s your experience, you know, in Atlanta, like being ugly?” the man asked.

Apparently, nobody warned him that insulting a professional comedian might come with consequences.

Hart didn’t miss a beat, explaining that being ugly would be a new experience because it had never happened to him.

Then he noticed the interviewer’s outfit. Big mistake. Guess whose arse was about to get COOKED?!

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Kevin Hart Turns the Roast Around

“I’ve never, not once have I ever seen one,” Hart said, marveling at the man’s matching collar and belt.

But the fashion police weren’t finished.

Hart also spotted a fanny pack with what he described as a “water hole,” suggesting the interviewer needed constant hydration because he apparently traveled everywhere on foot.

“It means you don’t have the proper means for transportation,” Hart joked.

Ouch. The man came looking for an insult and got a full wardrobe inspection, transportation assessment and complimentary humiliation.

Eventually, the interviewer waved the white flag.

“That’ll be the end of this documentary,” he announced.

And just like that, Kevin Hart turned an attempted roast into a one-man comedy special.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM:

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.

About Fisher Jack

Fisher Jack is a contributing writer for EURweb, covering entertainment, politics, and culture through a distinct lens. Known for candid analysis and a passion for amplifying Black voices, he adds depth and perspective to today’s headlines.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback

Sign Up for Our Free Daily Newsletter

Subscribe to the EURweb.com newsletter and qualify to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card! We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story.

Subscribe

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…