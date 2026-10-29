Mayor Karen Bass Seeks Stronger Ties with LA Black Media Ahead of 2028 Olympics

Following a Black media roundtable, City Hall outlines plans for continued press access, community engagement and economic opportunities.

LA Black Media Breakfast: Mayor Karen Bass

*Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wants a stronger, more lasting relationship with Black media outlets as the city prepares for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

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Following a recent Black media breakfast and roundtable, the mayor’s office says its outreach is intended to go beyond occasional press conferences and ceremonial gatherings.

In written responses provided to EURweb following an internal review by City Hall staff, Mayor Bass’s office outlined plans for continued access to the administration, more opportunities for community-focused reporting and greater involvement in major Los Angeles events.

The administration also wants Black journalists and publishers to help identify issues affecting Black Angelenos, rather than simply receive announcements about city programs.

The message from City Hall: Black media should have a continuing role in the conversation about Los Angeles’ future.

LA Black Media attends breakfast at Mayor Bass’ residence The Getty House

Building a Lasting Relationship with Black Media

According to the mayor’s office, Bass has hosted roundtables with the Black press for approximately 25 years, both in person and virtually.

The gatherings are intended to give traditional and emerging Black media outlets direct access to the mayor and her team.

“Beyond the breakfast, we want Black media to know this is a true partnership, one we’re committed to building together,” the mayor’s office said in its written response to EURweb.

The administration also emphasized that the relationship should work in both directions.

“We want Black media to be our eyes and ears in Black Los Angeles, telling us what the community is experiencing and what matters most,” the response stated.

The mayor’s office says it recognizes the growing influence of digital publishers, creators and other platforms reaching Black audiences.

LA Black Media Breakfast – (L-R) T-Rell (Radio Show on power 106 show and his own podcast Figgmunity/BackOnFigg), Heather Sanders (influencer/Podcaster), Mayor Bass, Gina Views (SiriusXM), Dj Hed (SiriusXM), and Scottie J. (Suburban LA (SBRBNLA)

Access Beyond City Hall Press Conferences

The mayor’s communications office says Black media outlets should have opportunities to cover major city developments, including preparations for the 2028 Olympics, public events and breaking news.

Journalists are encouraged to request interviews through [email protected] and join the city’s media advisory list.

The mayor’s office described the goal as building consistent communication rather than limiting engagement to high-profile occasions.

For independent Black publishers, the commitment raises an important question: Will expanded access translate into more opportunities to question officials about policies affecting their audiences?

LA Black Media Breakfast – Angelica Nwandu (CEO of the shaderoom), Amanda Henry, DMA. Mayor Bass, Abené Clayton, Leslie Maxie, Yolanda Parker

Economic Opportunities for Black Angelenos

The mayor’s office also pointed to city programs designed to help local businesses compete for government contracts.

According to the administration, businesses participating in ProcureLA have secured more than $45 million in city contracts, and more than 17% of those businesses are Black-owned.

Those figures were provided by the administration. The percentage represents businesses, not the share of contract dollars awarded.

Bass also launched the Business Navigator program to help underrepresented businesses learn about city contracting opportunities.

The administration highlighted the Los Angeles Convention Center expansion, which it says will create more than 15,000 jobs for Angelenos.

LA Black Media Breakfast – Dennis Freeman (news4usonline.com) and Mayor Bass

Looking Toward the 2028 Olympics

With the Olympics approaching, the mayor’s office says Black media can help residents learn about job fairs, apprenticeships, public meetings and city programs connected to major investments.

The administration also wants community outlets to communicate residents’ concerns and priorities to City Hall.

“That’s why our office is committed to building a consistent, ongoing relationship with Black media, not just around major events,” the written response stated.

For EURweb and other independent outlets, the opportunity is to expand access while continuing to report independently on the administration’s promises, programs and results.

LA Black Media Breakfast – Kerman Maddox, Mayor Karen Bass, and Tiffany Massey

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