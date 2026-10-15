John Boyega Confirms Tae Heckard Marriage, Welcomes Son

The 'Star Wars' actor's family announcement follows months of speculation about his relationship with the actress, who now goes by Tae Boyega.

John Boyega and Tae Heckard screenshot via Instagram @johnboyega

*John Boyega has confirmed his marriage to actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard, who now goes by Tae Boyega. The “Star Wars” actor also revealed that they’ve welcomed a baby boy, ending months of questions about their relationship.

The 34-year-old actor shared photos of his family on Instagram on October 14, including images with Heckard and their newborn son.

“Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes,” Boyega wrote. He also shared that his sister is expecting a baby and asked followers to wish her well.

The announcement came after Boyega disclosed his marriage during an October 4 interview with The Guardian.

John Boyega / Getty

“I’ve been married for coming up to two years now,” he said when asked about his wedding ring.

Boyega explained that the couple chose a small ceremony but hasn’t ruled out a larger celebration honoring his Nigerian heritage.

“I would love to have a wedding celebration. We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry. And by then, we’ll have to shut Nigeria down!” he said.

He also recalled buying one of his wedding bands during an unplanned shopping trip.

“This is the one we decided to pick up spontaneously because I just wanted the ring on my finger, so we went to Walmart to get this,” he said. “It was a lovely trip to Walmart. Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!”

As E! News reported, Boyega initially kept his wife’s identity private. His subsequent Instagram photos established the connection to Heckard. The confirmation follows months of speculation about their marital status. In May, EURweb covered rumors that the two had secretly married, although neither had publicly confirmed the reports at the time.

Boyega’s family now includes Heckard’s son from a previous relationship and their newborn. During his Guardian interview, the actor discussed making family a priority after years of focusing on Hollywood.

“I’ve tried to as much as possible – especially following periods when I’ve worked a lot – to de-centre my career,” he said. “There have been certain moments when I’ve known that this is a time for family. Y’know, there’s stuff to do.”

His approach to fatherhood was equally straightforward. “Us being parents is funny! I just want to make sure I’m present, I’m consistent and full of love.”

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