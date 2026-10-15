Jermaine Fowler Confronts Deepfake Fears in New Horror Thriller ‘Appofeniacs’ | EURexclusive

The actor and comedian discusses his concerns about AI, his darker new film role, and his upcoming return to comedy in Prime Video's 'Barbershop.'

*Actor and comedian Jermaine Fowler is stepping into darker territory with his latest film, “Appofeniacs,” a deepfake horror-thriller that takes him far from the lighter characters that have helped define his career.

The film, which is now playing in US theaters, explores the increasingly dangerous consequences of deepfake technology.

Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, “Appofeniacs” from Magenta Light Studios, follows a young man who initially uses deepfakes for petty revenge and party tricks before events spiral out of control.

Fowler plays Cedrick, one of several strangers caught in the escalating chaos.

The role gives him an opportunity to explore a darker side of his acting range while confronting a technology that also worries him in real life.

Jermaine Fowler (scene from Appofeniacs) – screenshot

Why ‘Appofeniacs’ Hits Close to Home

“This is a very unique story about someone who used technology for his own benefit,” Fowler said during an exclusive interview with EURweb, adding that AI can be frightening for some people.

“I was worried about deep fake technology, so this fim is close to home. But I read it and loved it,” he recalled. Fowler also discussed collaborating with the director to define his character.

The role of Cedric allowed him to explore a more serious and unpredictable side of his acting range alongside Sean Gunn, Michael Abbott Jr. and Aaron Holliday.

The genre is one the funnyman/actor has long enjoyed.

“I was a fan of films like ‘Enemy of the State,” Fowler told EUR. “I even like the original black and white ‘Twilight Zone’ television series.”

Jermaine Fowler – screenshot

Fowler’s Real-Life Concerns About AI

While Fowler enjoys technology-driven storytelling, he recognizes how much artificial intelligence has changed the world and the concerns surrounding it.

“It’s been a talking point for a lot of people. Every decade there has been a new piece of technology that worries people,” he recalled. “I remember what it was like before the internet in 1988 and when my dad was worried about Y2K.”

Now, that troubling technology is AI.

“I feel bad for older folks,” Fowler noted. “My dad comes to me with AI vidoes he thinks are real.”

Off-camera, Fowler prefers a more traditional approach to everyday life.

“I like nature; I like earth,” he said. “I like to experience life the way it was intended. I do like technology and it has its pluses, but I also like doing stuff myself.”

Fowler Takes Over the ‘Barbershop’ Legacy

“Appofeniacs” represents another step in a career that has moved between comedy, television and film.

Fowler is also starring in Prime Video’s upcoming “Barbershop” series, a television adaptation of the popular film franchise.

Prime Video recently released the first teaser, introducing Fowler as the new owner of Calvin’s barbershop ahead of its scheduled February 10, 2027, premiere.

He plays Travis “Trav” Porter, who is determined to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Eddie, the legendary barber played by Cedric the Entertainer in the original “Barbershop” films.

Trav takes over the iconic Chicago shop and becomes responsible for maintaining a family legacy while navigating a new generation of barbers and customers.

The series is being developed by Marshall Todd, who co-wrote the original 2002 film. Fowler is also among its producers, alongside Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown for Hartbeat, as well as Bradley Gardner, Cameron Burnett, Autumn Bailey-Ford, George L. Tillman and Robert Teitel.

Jermaine Fowler and Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming 2 America’ – via Prime Video

From Stand-Up Comedy to ‘Coming 2 America’

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Hyattsville, Maryland, Fowler began performing stand-up comedy after leaving college and moving to New York City. He worked during the day while performing at open mics at night, eventually making comedy his full-time career.

By 2012, he was touring nationally, performing at comedy clubs and colleges. His television career gained momentum with MTV2’s “Guy Code” and truTV’s “Friends of the People.”

In 2015, Fowler produced and starred in his first comedy special, “Give ‘Em Hell, Kid.”

His television breakthrough came with CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” where he played Franco Wicks and served as an executive producer. The sitcom, based on Tracy Letts’ play, ran for two seasons.

Fowler also appeared in HBO’s “Crashing” and served as the announcer for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017.

His film career reached a wider audience in 2021 with “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America.” Fowler portrayed Prince Lavelle Junson, the previously unknown son of King Akeem Joffer, appearing alongside Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.

With “Appofeniacs,” Jermaine Fowler continues expanding beyond comedy, taking on a story that reflects his own concerns about artificial intelligence and the growing difficulty of distinguishing what’s real from what’s manufactured.

Jermaine Fowler (scene from Appofeniacs) – screenshot

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