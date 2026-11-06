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Jeezy Says Hip-Hop’s Older Generation Let Down Today’s Drill Rappers

The rapper said young artists are hurt, not wrong, and older rappers weren’t paying attention.
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Young Jeezy at the GRAMMY Awads
Young Jeezy at the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA. 02-08-09 (Depositphotos)
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*Jeezy believes his generation of rappers shares the blame for the violence surrounding drill music.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast, the 49-year-old said the young artists behind the genre are hurting, SandraRose reports.

According to Jeezy, his peers missed the warning signs. “You can’t really reach them because when they was telling us they was hurt we wasn’t paying attention and now they’re acting out,” he said.

Drill, a rap style built on lyrics about real killings, has left many young men dead. For Jeezy, the tragedy is that music success should be a way out.

Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins (Prince Williams-WireImage-Getty Images)
Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins (Prince Williams-WireImage-Getty Images)

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“The thing that hurts me the most is to see them get there and then drop the ball,” he said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You’re changing the quality of life for everybody around you.”

He then laid out what is truly at stake. “You can lose the money, that’s cool, or you lose your life and your freedom?”

Even so, Jeezy refused to write the young rappers off. “I don’t look at it as if they’re wrong, I look at it as if they’re hurt and this is what they’re telling,” he said. “They gotta kill each other for them to feel significant. That’s where I feel like we failed ’em.”

Watch Jeezy’s full comments in the clip below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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