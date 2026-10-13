Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Shows Gross $42.3M After Ticket Price Drops

The rapper sold nearly 137,000 tickets across three Bronx concerts, setting a reported hip-hop box-office record despite earlier questions about ticket demand.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter speaks onstage during the launch of The Reform Alliance at John Jay College on January 23, 2019, in New York City.

(Jan. 22, 2019 – Source: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Europe)

*Jay-Z’s three-night Yankee Stadium concert run generated $42.3 million in ticket sales, delivering a major financial victory after resale prices dropped ahead of the July performances.

The Brooklyn rapper sold 136,934 tickets across his July 10–12 shows, according to figures from concert industry tracker Touring Data, Hot New Hip Hop reports. The numbers tell a different story from the uncertainty surrounding ticket demand before the concerts. EURweb reported in July that resale prices had fallen considerably after the first two shows initially sold out.

Entry-level resale tickets dropped to approximately $183 as the concert dates approached. That decline raised questions about demand, although resale prices alone could not establish how many tickets had sold.

Now, the reported revenue provides a clearer picture of the three-night run’s commercial performance. The concerts averaged $14.1 million in gross revenue and approximately 45,645 tickets sold per performance.

Jay-Z – via Depositphotos

Hot 97 reported the more precise total of $42,290,766, with an average ticket price of $308.84. That average reflects reported ticket sales across the engagement, not the discounted resale listings available shortly before the shows.

The revenue also represents gross ticket sales rather than Jay-Z’s personal earnings after production costs and other expenses.

Beyond the financial results, the performances celebrated two milestones in his recording career. The July 10 concert marked the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” while the following night honored 25 years of “The Blueprint.”

The weekend featured appearances by Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and other major artists. EURweb previously covered the record-setting crowds, including the July 11 performance that reportedly drew 45,832 fans.

Jay-Z continued his anniversary celebrations with performances in London and Paris after the New York concerts. He is scheduled to return to the United States for two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 23 and 24.

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