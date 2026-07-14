EURweb NewsBits: Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Record, Tom Cruise Stuns in ‘Digger’

Jay-Z's record-breaking concert residency, Tom Cruise's dramatic movie transformation, and a major media merger lawsuit headline today's EURweb NewsBits roundup.

Jay Z (Yankee Stadium)

*Today’s EURweb NewsBits is led by Jay-Z‘s historic three-night residency at Yankee Stadium, where the hip-hop icon shattered concert attendance records while rewriting the narrative surrounding ticket demand. Also making headlines, Tom Cruise unveiled one of the most surprising roles of his career in the first trailer for “Digger.” At the same time, a coalition of 12 states filed suit to block Paramount Skydance‘s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

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Jay-Z Rewrites Yankee Stadium Concert History

Jay-Z closed his three-night Yankee Stadium residency by making history.

Saturday’s 20th anniversary celebration of “The Blueprint” drew 45,832 fans, setting a new attendance record for a concert at the legendary Bronx venue. The achievement broke the mark established just one night earlier during his sold-out celebration of “Reasonable Doubt,” giving the rap legend the two highest-attended concert performances in Yankee Stadium history.

The record crowds also rewrote the narrative surrounding ticket sales. When tickets first became available, the lowest-priced seats cost $310 before fees. As the concerts approached, entry prices dropped to about $183, leading some observers to question demand after seats remained available across all three dates.

Instead, the pricing adjustment helped fill the stadium, transforming what appeared to be slowing sales into one of the most successful concert runs the venue has ever hosted. The residency ultimately demonstrated that strategic pricing—not weak demand—helped maximize attendance and rewrite the stadium’s concert record book.

The performances themselves matched the historic numbers. Night one featured appearances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O. Night two followed with surprise appearances by Slick Rick, Eminem, and Pharrell.

“The statement piece in a Jay-Z show is Jay-Z,” creative director Willo Perron explained, emphasizing a production philosophy that allowed the music itself to remain the centerpiece.

Jay-Z’s anniversary celebration now heads overseas with scheduled performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sept. 4, Stade de France on Sept. 10, and LA’s SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23. Fans have already begun speculating that Beyoncé could make a special appearance at the London show, which falls on her birthday.

Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation for ‘Digger‘

Tom Cruise looks almost unrecognizable in the first trailer for “Digger,” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest film for Warner Bros.

Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a blunt-speaking Southern oil baron whose actions appear to have triggered a global ecological catastrophe. Facing a rapidly escalating environmental crisis, Rockwell is summoned by the U.S. president, played by John Goodman, to help save the planet.

The trailer blends political satire with large-scale disaster, drawing comparisons to “Dr. Strangelove.” Introducing the footage, Iñárritu teased audiences by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourself, because Mother Nature loves motherf***ers,” Deadline reports.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed he first conceived the project after completing “The Revenant” and always envisioned Cruise in the lead role.

“The transformation he went through was astonishing,” Iñárritu said, recalling Cruise’s response: “It took me 40 years to become this character.”

States Challenge Paramount Skydance–Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

A coalition of 12 states has filed a lawsuit seeking to block Paramount Skydance‘s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, creating another major obstacle for one of Hollywood’s biggest merger proposals.

Led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the lawsuit argues the merger would reduce competition throughout the entertainment industry, resulting in fewer employment opportunities for industry professionals while increasing cable television and movie ticket prices for consumers.

“We have antitrust laws and merger controls for a reason, because competition is the lifeblood of a healthy and vibrant economy,” Bonta said during a Monday press conference.

The lawsuit alleges the deal violates the Clayton Act of 1914 by substantially reducing market competition. Paramount Skydance rejected the claims, calling the lawsuit “a fundamentally flawed application of the antitrust laws” and pledging to fight the case.

From record-breaking concerts and bold new movie roles to a legal battle that could reshape Hollywood, today’s EURweb NewsBits captures three developments with lasting impact across music, film, and the entertainment industry.

NewsBits – Jay Z Tom Cruise Paramount logo

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