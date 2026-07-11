Usher and Dave Chappelle Go Viral, Lupita Nyong’o Addresses Casting Backlash and Dave Portnoy Targets Russell Wilson in Today’s NewsBits | VIDEO

Dave Chappelle's surprise Usher concert moment, Lupita Nyong'o's response to "The Odyssey" criticism and Dave Portnoy's comments about Russell Wilson headline today's NewsBits.

NewsBits – Usher and Dave Chappelle Lupita Nyong’o Ciara and Russell

*In today’s NewsBits, a hilarious concert moment between Usher and Dave Chappelle is dominating social media, Lupita Nyong’o is refusing to engage with criticism surrounding her role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is drawing attention after aiming for Russell Wilson and his marriage to Ciara.

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Dave Chappelle Steals the Show at Usher Concert

Dave Chappelle has the internet laughing after an unforgettable moment during Usher‘s performance of “Nice & Slow” Friday night in Washington, D.C.

As Usher performed shirtless onstage, he appeared to spot Chappelle in the audience holding cash as if he were about to make it rain.

A shot on the venue’s jumbotron confirmed the comedian enthusiastically enjoying the moment, instantly turning the interaction into viral social media gold.

The clip has already racked up millions of views, with fans comparing the surreal exchange to something straight out of “Chappelle’s Show.”

For many viewers, it was one of those unscripted celebrity moments that couldn’t have been scripted any better.

🔥🚨LATEST: Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o responded to the backlash she has been getting after being cast in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey by saying ‘I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense.’ pic.twitter.com/Gn2jYLSajI — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 25, 2026

Lupita Nyong’o Brushes Off ‘The Odyssey’ Casting Criticism w/Sexy Dance

Lupita Nyong’o is refusing to let online criticism distract her from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, “The Odyssey.”

Responding to backlash over her casting as Helen of Troy, Nyong’o made it clear she has no interest in defending the decision.

“I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense,” she said.

The debate centers on Helen of Troy’s place in Greek mythology, with some critics arguing the role should reflect more traditional interpretations of ancient Greek features. Nyong’o, who is Kenyan-Mexican, has faced criticism since the casting announcement.

Nolan has dismissed the pre-release controversy, noting it mirrors the early skepticism surrounding his Batman films. “The Odyssey” is scheduled to open July 17, 2026, with early critical buzz reportedly trending positive.

Ciara and Russell and Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy Questions Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Marriage

Because it ain’t NONE of his business, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is drawing criticism after questioning why Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

During an episode of “Wake Up Barstool,” Portnoy reacted to photos of the couple attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. While complimenting Ciara’s appearance, he took a swipe at Wilson.

“Ciara’s one of the most stunning women in the world, he’s a zero,” Portnoy said. “I don’t know how that couple works.”

When a co-host suggested Wilson looked “bad a**” in his tuxedo, Portnoy doubled down, responding, “Yeah, until he opens his mouth.”

The remarks surfaced just days after Ciara and Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. In a heartfelt tribute, Ciara wrote, “Since the first day we met…we haven’t stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!”

She added, “I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again!”

Ciara has also credited Wilson’s unwavering support with helping her become “holistically a better woman,” offering a sharp contrast to Portnoy’s assessment.

That’s today’s NewsBits—from Dave Chappelle’s viral Usher concert appearance to Lupita Nyong’o’s response to casting criticism and Dave Portnoy’s comments about Russell Wilson and Ciara.

NewsBits – Usher and Dave Chappelle Lupita Nyong’o Ciara and Russell

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