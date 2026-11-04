Jasmine Crockett Says Pro-Talarico PAC Ran Racist Ads as Democrat Wins Texas Senate Seat | WATCH

Crockett accused a Democratic super PAC of racially charged attacks on Election Day, hours before her former rival James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton.

Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico

*Rep. Jasmine Crockett expected Republicans to come after her during her campaign for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

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What she didn’t expect, she says, was that the political attacks she considered racist would come from people supporting a fellow Democrat.

And she wasn’t exactly whispering about it.

During a November 3 appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, Crockett accused a super PAC backing James Talarico, her former Democratic primary opponent, of running racist advertisements against her.

Hours later, Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in a historic Texas Senate election, giving Democrats their first victory in the state’s U.S. Senate races since 1988.

Jasmine Crockett used to think Republicans were the racists. Then she ran against a Democrat. She expected Republicans to spend millions on attack ads against her, but admits “their ads were fair.” What she didn’t expect was that the racist ones “were coming from the super PAC on behalf of [James Talarico].” The Left always accuses you of what they’re doing themselves. — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 3, 2026

Jasmine Crockett Says Republican Ads Were Fair, Democratic PAC Ads Were Racist

During the interview, Crockett revisited the attacks she faced in her unsuccessful March primary campaign.

“The best ads, the ads that I felt like were fair were actually the Republican ads,” Crockett said.

She explained that she expected Republicans to spend heavily against her but hadn’t anticipated attacks from both parties during a Democratic primary.

“The racist ads were coming from the super PAC on behalf of my Democratic opponent,” she said.

That’s a striking accusation from a congresswoman whose confrontations with Republicans have frequently attracted national attention.

But Crockett wasn’t suggesting that every Republican advertisement was fair or that Democrats were inherently racist. Her criticism concerned specific campaign advertisements and how she believed she was treated.

The remarks circulated through a viral X post, with conservative commentators highlighting her criticism of fellow Democrats.

The Super PAC Advertisement Behind the Controversy

Crockett’s complaints were not new.

During the February primary campaign, she accused Lone Star Rising PAC, an outside group supporting Talarico, of producing advertisements that darkened her skin and questioned her ability to win the general election.

As The Texas Tribune documented, the PAC released an advertisement suggesting Republicans preferred Crockett as the Democratic nominee because they believed she would be easier to defeat.

“If she wins, we lose,” the advertisement warned.

Crockett characterized the messaging as racist and accused the group of deliberately darkening her complexion.

The Tribune reported that the advertisement used a dark filter throughout, including over other people pictured. That distinction matters because the visual treatment alone does not establish that Crockett was deliberately singled out.

The controversy also raised questions about outside political spending.

In a February 20 investigation, the Tribune reported that Lone Star Rising PAC had received $6.1 million in contributions between January 1 and February 11, with substantial funding connected to organizations that did not disclose their underlying donors.

Talarico campaign spokesman JT Ennis said the campaign had “no involvement” in producing the advertisements and emphasized federal restrictions on coordination between candidates and independent super PACs.

Ennis also said Talarico would seek to ban super PACs if elected to the Senate.

That distinction is important: Lone Star Rising supported Talarico, but its advertising cannot automatically be attributed to his campaign.

James Talarico

James Talarico Wins Historic Texas Senate Election

The controversy resurfaced on the same day Talarico achieved a breakthrough Texas Democrats had pursued for decades.

The Associated Press confirmed that Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in the November 3 U.S. Senate election.

His victory marked the first Democratic win in a Texas U.S. Senate race since Lloyd Bentsen’s reelection in 1988.

Talarico, a 37-year-old former public school teacher and state legislator, emphasized economic concerns, political corruption and the influence of wealthy donors during his campaign.

His victory followed an expensive Democratic primary in which outside organizations spent millions promoting competing candidates.

According to the Tribune’s primary election reporting, the advertising imbalance was substantial, with Talarico and supportive outside groups spending considerably more than Crockett and her allies.

After defeating Crockett, Talarico praised her leadership and appealed to her supporters, acknowledging that earning their trust was his responsibility.

His general-election victory demonstrated that Democrats could overcome the primary’s divisions at the ballot box.

But it didn’t erase the disagreements that preceded his nomination.

Crockett’s Accusations Raise Questions About Democratic Unity

Crockett’s Election Day interview demonstrated that the controversy surrounding the primary had not disappeared.

Her remarks raised questions about how Black women candidates are portrayed, particularly when political advertising challenges their ability to attract broader support.

But there’s an important distinction between a candidate’s allegation of racism and an independently established finding that an advertisement was racially discriminatory.

Likewise, Talarico’s victory does not resolve Crockett’s concerns about tactics used by an outside organization during their primary.

For Texas Democrats, the election delivered a long-awaited Senate victory.

For Crockett, it also provided another opportunity to revisit a political fight that remains unresolved.

And that leaves one uncomfortable question hanging over the celebration: Can Democrats move forward together without confronting what divided them in the first place?

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