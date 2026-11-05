Janet Jackson’s Fashion Designer Challenges Her Account Of 2004 Super Bowl Reveal | VIDEO

Wayne Scot Lukas says the outfit was designed to expose Jackson’s breast, disputing her longtime position that the moment was accidental.

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage)

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*Janet Jackson’s longtime fashion designer is challenging the story behind her infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, insisting the moment that exposed her breast was no wardrobe accident.

Wayne Scot Lukas discussed the controversy on TMZ Live, where he addressed Justin Timberlake’s upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries. The four-part project is expected to revisit the incident, and Lukas says Timberlake now has an opportunity to tell what he considers the real story.

According to TMZ, Lukas said the outfit functioned exactly as intended. He also claimed the decision to reveal Jackson’s breast came just days before the performance.

Wayne Scot Lukas/TMZ screenshot

Designer Says The Reveal Was Planned

Lukas said the original concept called for Jackson to reveal her derrière. He showed TMZ a G-string as evidence of that initial design. But the plan changed when the creative team decided to raise the stakes during the performance. He said the revised outfit was designed to expose Jackson’s breast.

Lukas also disputed the idea that viewers were supposed to see the reveal. He said producers should have cut away from the performance and turned the screen black immediately afterward. He said they failed to do so.

His account directly conflicts with Jackson’s longstanding position that the exposure was accidental rather than an orchestrated stunt.

Lukas Says The Controversy Hurt His Career

Lukas also expressed frustration that Timberlake hasn’t invited him to participate in the upcoming documentary, even though he helped create the wardrobe at the center of the controversy.

He said Timberlake never apologized to him and claimed the incident seriously damaged his career.

Still, Lukas said he does not need an apology from the singer. What he wants, according to TMZ, is for Timberlake to tell the truth about what happened.

Janet Jackson (Photo by: David Longendyke/Everett Collection/Depositphotos)

Timberlake’s Documentary Could Revisit The Controversy

As EURweb previously reported, Timberlake’s upcoming four-part Apple TV+ docuseries is expected to address the 2004 halftime performance and his relationship with former girlfriend Britney Spears.

Three sources confirmed the project to Variety. One said Jackson would discuss the Super Bowl incident, while another indicated Timberlake would address comments from his former girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Filmmaker Fisher Stevens is directing the series. Apple has not announced an official title or premiere date, although the project is expected to arrive in December.

The halftime controversy had lasting consequences for Jackson, who faced significant professional backlash after the performance. Timberlake’s career continued, and he later apologized publicly to Jackson and Spears in 2021.

Jackson has also discussed the incident in her 2022 Lifetime documentary, “JANET.” She recalled encouraging Timberlake to remain silent as criticism mounted, telling him, “I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming this at me.”

Now, with Lukas disputing her account and the documentary reportedly revisiting the incident, the question of how the infamous performance unfolded is back in the spotlight.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Janet Jackson Joins Justin Timberlake’s Apple Docuseries

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