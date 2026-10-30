After Roblox Account Ban, Andrea Finds New Life in Minecraft and Music | LISTEN

After losing access to years of Roblox projects, Andrea found a new creative path through Minecraft, esports content and lo-fi music.

AI-generated artwork highlights Andrea’s new beginning in music

*For years, Andrea, known online as InfamousAndrea, built virtual worlds on Roblox, developing games and connecting with players across the platform. Then, in September 2024, everything changed when Roblox permanently terminated Andrea’s account, citing “misusing Roblox systems,” according to the former developer.

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The decision meant losing access to years of creative projects, development groups and virtual possessions, along with the possibility of losing contact with longtime online friends.

Andrea appealed the termination multiple times without success and briefly considered abandoning creative work altogether.

But instead of giving up, Andrea, now known as kxttydrea on social media, began rebuilding through Minecraft, esports content creation and, most recently, lo-fi music.

As EURweb previously reported, Andrea’s Roblox account termination raised questions about what happens when digital creators lose access to years of work and online communities. Now, in new written responses to EURweb, Andrea shares what happened next — and how Minecraft, esports content creation and music became part of that comeback.

A look inside ‘Vibe Hugs,’ a Roblox experience Andrea helped develop

Andrea’s Early Years Creating Roblox Games

Andrea’s Roblox journey began in 2011, at age five, experimenting with basic game-building tools.

By 2020, Andrea had created the InfamousAndrea account and was developing more ambitious projects, including social hangouts and player-versus-player experiences.

The work included contributions to “Vibe Place” and “Vibe Hugs,” developed alongside teams associated with Aspire Games, as well as independently owned projects.

According to Andrea, experiences created or contributed to attracted more than 120 million historical visits combined, although the complete figure has not been independently verified.

Games associated directly with Andrea’s personal profile accounted for approximately 16,000 visits, a distinction the developer emphasized.

For Andrea, those experiences represented years of learning, collaboration and building online communities.

Cloudkraft, Andrea’s Minecraft server, welcomes Java and Bedrock players

Losing Roblox and Finding Minecraft

The account termination brought that chapter to an unexpected end.

“I felt upset and empty,” Andrea told EURweb in written responses.

“There was a point when I considered giving up on creating altogether,” Andrea recalled.

Minecraft eventually provided a new creative outlet.

Andrea became involved in multiplayer communities, managed servers for content creators and streamers, and worked with a Minecraft server called Forgelands.

That experience helped inspire Cloudkraft, Andrea’s own Minecraft server supporting both Java and Bedrock players.

Andrea also joined ZND Esports as a content creator rather than a competitive player, opening another avenue for gaming-related content and livestreaming.

InfamousAndrea Discovers Lo-Fi Music

Music became the newest chapter on September 5, 2026, when Andrea created a first lo-fi track, “daydreams.”

Initially experimenting with the genre out of boredom, Andrea discovered another way to express creativity.

The appeal was lo-fi’s calm, relaxing atmosphere and its ability to provide listeners with a peaceful escape.

“I want my music to feel like a comfortable space people can return to when they want to relax, focus, or have a moment to themselves,” Andrea explained.

Andrea also navigates disabilities, an aspect of life that has shaped the journey without defining its possibilities.

Although still early in the musical journey, Andrea hopes to continue experimenting and developing as an independent artist.

Andrea’s creative journey takes shape in dreamy anime imagery – via eurAI

A Creative Comeback Beyond Roblox

Andrea’s experience illustrates how losing access to one digital platform doesn’t necessarily mean losing the skills or passion developed there.

Roblox introduced game development. Minecraft opened doors to community management. Esports content creation expanded those interests, while music offered another form of expression.

The journey hasn’t followed a predictable path, but Andrea believes setbacks can lead to unexpected opportunities.

“Losing something important does not erase everything you have learned or everything you are capable of creating,” Andrea said.

And despite the challenges, the former Roblox developer remains focused on what comes next.

“My own journey has changed several times, but I am still creating, and that matters to me.”

Follow/get more on Andrea/Kxttydrea here: https://linktr.ee/kxttydrea

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