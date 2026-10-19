In-N-Out’s Underground Delivery Market Charges Up to $50 — With No Guarantee of Food

Independent drivers are offering unofficial burger deliveries across Southern California, but one reporter paid upfront and never received an order.

Los Angeles, CA, USA – May 2, 2022: Exterior of an IN-N-OUT BURGER restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA.

*In-N-Out Burger doesn’t deliver, so some Southern California fans are paying independent drivers up to $50 to bring it to them. The workaround can backfire, leaving customers out of money with no burgers to show for it.

L.A. Material found drivers advertising In-N-Out runs on Facebook Marketplace, KTLA reports. Some add steep fees on top of menu prices. Others want payment before they pick up a single order.

An L.A. Material reporter put one driver to the test by sending a deposit through Zelle. The driver reportedly went silent after the money landed, and the food never came.

The reporting doesn’t show that every driver offering the service is dishonest. Still, the failed order shows the risk of paying a stranger in advance.

ChatGPT composite

The side hustle exists because In-N-Out has refused to join DoorDash, Grubhub, and similar apps. Company leaders say face-to-face service and freshly made food are central to the brand. Owner and CEO Lynsi Snyder recently explained why she opposes online ordering.

“Part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and customer service we’re able to give. And so the mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away,” she said.

Customers willing to pay extra can still set up a delivery. Those deals happen entirely outside In-N-Out’s official ordering system, so the chain has no hand in them.

The delivery workaround comes as the chain keeps expanding. In-N-Out, founded in Baldwin Park in 1948, now runs more than 400 locations in 10 states. New California restaurants are planned for Chino, Commerce, South El Monte, Stockton and Woodland Hills.

For fans craving a Double-Double at home, delivery is possible for a price. Paying an unverified driver up front, though, could mean paying for nothing.

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