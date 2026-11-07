Five Black Governors Make History: Four New Faces Join Wes Moore | VIDEO

From Georgia's first Black woman governor to Florida's first elected Black Republican governor, the 2026 midterms reshape Black political representation across America.

The New United States – 5 Black Governors elected in 2026 – Illustration via eurAI

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*America just witnessed a political milestone that took nearly 250 years to achieve.

Four Black candidates won gubernatorial elections on November 3, joining Maryland’s reelected Gov. Wes Moore in a historic expansion of Black political leadership.

When the newcomers take office in January 2027, five Black governors will serve simultaneously for the first time in United States history.

The victories stretch from Georgia and Florida to Nevada and Wisconsin, crossing regional boundaries and political party lines.

And here’s the number that puts everything in perspective: Before Tuesday, only three Black Americans had ever been elected governor of a U.S. state.

Five Black Governors Make American History

According to ABC News, the four newly elected governors are Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia, Byron Donalds of Florida, Aaron Ford of Nevada and David Crowley of Wisconsin.

They join Moore, who won a second term in Maryland.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies reports that the election increases the total number of Black Americans ever elected governor from three to seven.

Four of the five incoming or returning governors are Democrats. Donalds is a Republican.

Together, they will lead 10% of America’s 50 states, a level of Black gubernatorial representation never previously reached.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Breaks a 250-Year Barrier

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in American history.

She is also Georgia’s first Black governor and first woman governor.

Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson, ending more than two decades of Republican control of Georgia’s governor’s office.

Her victory follows the unsuccessful gubernatorial campaigns of fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 and 2022, which helped elevate Black women’s political participation in Georgia.

According to Reuters, Bottoms campaigned on health care, affordability and economic opportunity.

The milestone carries particular historical weight in a former Confederate state where Black political participation was suppressed for generations.

Byron Donalds Makes Republican History in Florida

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds became Florida’s first Black governor-elect and the first Black Republican elected governor of any U.S. state.

A prominent ally of President Donald Trump, Donalds represents a political perspective substantially different from those of his four Democratic counterparts.

His election demonstrates that the historic expansion of Black gubernatorial representation extends across party lines.

But shared racial identity does not mean shared positions on taxes, education, immigration, criminal justice or federal policy.

The five governors will enter office with different priorities, political constituencies and governing philosophies.

Aaron Ford and David Crowley Break New Ground

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford defeated Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo, becoming Nevada’s first Black governor-elect.

Ford also becomes the first Black person elected governor of a state west of the Mississippi River.

A former mathematics teacher and Nevada Senate majority leader, Ford has emphasized housing affordability, health care costs and economic pressures facing working families.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany to become the state’s first Black governor.

Crowley previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly before becoming Milwaukee County executive in 2020.

Both victories expand Black gubernatorial leadership into states that had never elected a Black chief executive.

Wes Moore: No Longer the Only One

Perhaps nobody appreciated the significance of Tuesday’s results more personally than Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Elected in 2022, Moore had been the nation’s only sitting Black governor.

Following the election, he told CBS News that he never wanted that distinction to last.

“This is exciting, because up until this moment, I was the only Black governor in America,” Moore said.

He described the election as a historic moment, noting that the number of Black Americans elected governor had more than doubled in a single election cycle.

Moore’s reelection also means the four newcomers will join an incumbent with four years of gubernatorial experience.

From Douglas Wilder to Five Governors at Once

The historical comparison is striking.

Virginia’s L. Douglas Wilder became the first Black American elected governor in 1989. Massachusetts voters elected Deval Patrick in 2006, followed by Moore in Maryland in 2022.

Those were the only three Black Americans elected governor before the 2026 midterms.

Two others previously served without winning a gubernatorial election: P.B.S. Pinchback, who briefly governed Louisiana during Reconstruction, and David Paterson, who succeeded Eliot Spitzer in New York in 2008.

That means nine Black Americans have now either served as governor or won election to the office, with four preparing to take office.

The achievement does not erase America’s racial disparities or guarantee agreement among the five governors.

What it does establish is an unprecedented change in who Americans have elected to lead their states.

After nearly 250 years, five Black governors will soon be serving at the same time — and the history they make next will be measured by how they govern.

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