Black Governors Make History in Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin as Democrats Flip Texas | WATCH

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Byron Donalds and David Crowley mark historic milestones as Xavier Becerra and Gina Hinojosa win in California and Texas, with Nevada and Los Angeles races still developing

David Crowley – Keisha Lance Bottoms – Byron Donalds

*The 2026 midterm elections delivered historic breakthroughs for Black political leadership, with major gubernatorial victories in Georgia and Florida and a closely watched result in Wisconsin.

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Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state, defeating Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia.

In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly, becoming the state’s first Black governor and demonstrating that the night’s historic milestones crossed party lines.

Democrat David Crowley also emerged as a historic figure in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest against Republican Tom Tiffany, with election-night reporting indicating a victory that would make him the state’s first Black governor.

Meanwhile, Democrats scored major victories in Texas and California, while Senate results reshaped Washington and races in Nevada, Michigan and Los Angeles remained under scrutiny.

Black Governors Break Barriers in Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Georgia victory represented one of the election’s defining moments. The former Atlanta mayor and Biden administration official became the first Black woman elected governor in American history.

Her win also ended nearly three decades of Republican control of Georgia’s governor’s office, giving Democrats their first gubernatorial victory in the state since 1998.

In Florida, Byron Donalds made history from the other side of the political aisle. The Republican congressman defeated former Republican-turned-Democrat David Jolly to succeed outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donalds’ victory marked a breakthrough for Black Republican leadership in a state where the GOP has maintained control of the governor’s office for decades.

Wisconsin added another potential milestone, with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley facing Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the contest to replace retiring Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Election-night reports indicated Crowley had won, a result that would make him Wisconsin’s first Black governor. The final race call should be verified before publication.

Taken together, the contests highlighted the expanding presence of Black candidates in statewide executive leadership, even as their political philosophies and party affiliations differed considerably.

Becerra Wins California as Hinojosa Makes Texas History

California voters elected Democrat Xavier Becerra governor, defeating Republican Steve Hilton in the race to succeed Gavin Newsom.

Becerra, a former California attorney general, congressman and U.S. secretary of health and human services, will become the state’s first Latino governor since the 19th century.

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa delivered another historic result, defeating three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hinojosa becomes Texas’ first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the governor’s office.

The victories represent major milestones for Latino political representation in two of America’s most populous states.

Texas Senate Victory Helps Democrats Capture Washington

Texas delivered another significant Democratic victory when James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat.

The result marked the first time Texas voters elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, ending a lengthy Republican winning streak. Nationally, Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate, according to Associated Press election-night reporting, gaining seats in several states previously held by Republicans.

The outcome gives Democrats greater power over legislation, presidential appointments and congressional oversight during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s current term.

Aaron Ford – screenshot

Nevada’s Aaron Ford Seeks Historic Breakthrough

Another potentially historic gubernatorial contest unfolded in Nevada, where Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford challenged Republican incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Ford, a former Nevada Senate majority leader, would become the state’s first Black governor if elected.

His candidacy attracted national attention, including support from former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The outcome had not been independently confirmed at the time of this report, leaving Nevada among the races awaiting a definitive result.

Abdul El-Sayed – screenshot

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman – via screenshots

Michigan Senate Race and Los Angeles Mayor Contest

Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat also drew national attention, with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed facing Republican Mike Rogers in the contest to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

El-Sayed, a former public health official, emphasized Medicare for All, economic populism and campaign finance reform. Rogers, a former congressman, focused on tax cuts, manufacturing jobs and his ties to President Trump.

The result remained unconfirmed in the latest reporting reviewed for this article.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass faced City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in a nonpartisan runoff shaped by concerns about homelessness, housing costs, public safety and city leadership.

Early returns showed Bass holding a narrow lead, although substantial numbers of mail ballots remained to be counted.

The outcome carries particular significance for Black political representation in Los Angeles, where Bass became the city’s first woman mayor in 2022.

Historic Victories, But What Comes Next?

The election produced significant milestones for Black and Latino political representation, while also changing the balance of power in Washington and several state capitals.

Yet winning a historic office and delivering measurable improvements for constituents are two different accomplishments.

For communities confronting housing costs, health care disparities, educational inequality and economic uncertainty, the next test will be how these newly elected leaders govern.

Bottoms, Donalds and potentially Crowley represent different approaches to public policy, underscoring that shared racial identity does not necessarily translate into shared political priorities.

Their elections nevertheless mark an important moment in the continuing evolution of American political leadership.

The history books will record who broke the barriers. Voters will ultimately decide what those breakthroughs delivered.

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