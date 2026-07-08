Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks-On a Journey to Acquire Knowledge

The 16th annual Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks honored five influential Black cultural figures through music, dance, poetry and community celebration in Los Angeles' Historic South LA Black Cultural District.

Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*Los Angeles, CA – Leading arts nonprofit LA Commons hosted its annual Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 12 pm-5:00 pm. The culturally rich event was held at the Leimert Park Artwalk, located within the newly designated Historic South LA Black Cultural District.

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Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks celebrated its 16th year as Los Angeles welcomed visitors from around the globe for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Founded in 2016 by artists Najite Agindotan and Ben Caldwell in collaboration with LA Commons, the Festival of Masks is a multicultural, multigenerational and multimedia arts event grounded in the vast identities of Africa and the African diaspora. Over the past 15 years, Festival of Masks has welcomed thousands of participants and honored more than 75 ancestors selected by community members and stakeholders.

Najite Agindotan and Ben Caldwell: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks provided residents and visitors with a day filled with top-notch, quality entertainment in Leimert Park Village, the heart of the African American community.

Each year, a theme is selected by the Festival of Masks artistic leadership team. This year’s theme is represented by the Adinkra symbol Nea Onnim, which symbolizes lifelong education and the continued quest for knowledge. The theme Nea Onnim was selected to encourage young people to see ancestral wisdom as a living, dynamic, and lifelong journey that feeds both their present and futures.

2026 Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks theme: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The legacies of five ancestors were chosen to be honored during the 2026 Festival of Masks: Day of the Ancestors. Relatives or close associates spoke of each ancestor, followed by musical, drumming, dance, and spoken word performances.

Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks, Ancestors: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Horace Tapscott– Acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and founder of the Pan African People’s Arkestra, whose commitment to mentorship transformed generations of artists and musicians.

Pan African People’s Arkestra performed a musical tribute to honor Horace Tapscott. The crowd and I were thoroughly entertained as they performed “Flight 17,” “Dred Scott,” and “Dark Tree.”

Pan African People’s Arkestra: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Margaret Prescod hosted a memorial to honor black women who have been lost through violence, host and Executive Producer of Sojourner Truth with activist and human rights attorney Nana Gyamfi on Pacifica Radio’s KPFK 90.7fm, https://www.kpfk.org.

R.O.S.E. Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Aiysha Sinclair– Singer, songwriter, author, painter, and puppeteer whose work celebrated African and diasporic folk traditions through art, literature, and performance.

Kyng Arthur Music performed and honored his daughter’s legacy with a set of reggae music. The crowd and I were vibing throughout his set as the band performed “Roots Rock Reggae,” “Lift Up Your Head & Hold it High,” Sure I,” “You Are my Darling Angel,” “One Love,” and “Stand Up for Your Rights.”

Kyng Arthur Music: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

No event is complete in Leimert Park Village without a performance by S.H.I.N.E (Sisters, Healing, Inspiring, Nurturing and Empowering in the Hands of God) Muwasi led by Renee “Mama Nene” Fisher-Mims. Guests were dancing to their contagious and infectious rhythms of West Africa.

SHINE Muwasi: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

S. Pearl Sharp– Poet, filmmaker, actor, and champion of Black artistic expressions who spent her life creating platforms that amplified Black voices and stories.

Poet Johnny Simmons recited “You Worship Me.” This was followed by Poets Pay Rent Too, who honored S. Pearl Sharp with some thought-provoking and exhilarating poetry accompanied by a tight jazz band. “We Still Write Poems, and “Poets Pay Rent Too,” to name a few.

Poets Pay Rent To: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kimberly Bolanile Paggett– Educator, activist, dancer, minister, and founder of Write-On Arts Scholarship whose dedication to youth and the arts left a lasting impact throughout Los Angeles.

Mama Bo impact was evident by the colorful and high-octane performance by Le Ballet Dembaya led by her daughter Mizan Willis. Their performance left the crowd wanting more.

Le Ballet Dembaya: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Meri Ka Ra (Reverend Richard Byrd) – Spiritual leader, educator, community elder at KRST Unity Center. A revolutionary-minded man of heart and courage whose guidance inspired countless community members. Rev. Erica and Torrence Brannon-Reese honored the life and legacy of Meri Ka Ra. Torrence Brannon-Reese and Everything with Soul musical tribute consisted of a touch of Crescent City/New Orleans soul marinated in a soundtrack of classic and timeless soul music. This final performance took the crowd and me down memory lane from back in the day.

Torrence Brannon-Reese and Everything with Soul: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks, Puppets: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

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