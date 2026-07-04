FIFA Fan Festival 2026 held at the Historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum PHOTOS

FIFA Fan Festival signage: Courtesy Photo

*Los Angeles — It’s a wrap, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. The first weekend of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is one for the records/history books. Hundreds of thousands of soccer fans, foodies, and cultural connoisseurs descended into the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at Exposition Park for the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival, June 11-14, 2026.

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It was a sight to see as the inside of the historic Coliseum was transformed into the largest FIFA World Cup Celebration in Los Angeles—bringing together fans from across the region and around the world to experience live match broadcasts, musical performances, immersive fan activations, international food offerings and the unmatched energy the FIFA World Cup atmosphere.

Soccer fans lined up several hours before the gates opened. The lively group was dressed in jerseys of Mexico, t-shirts, jewelry, the Mexican flag, other accessories and memorabilia. All 40,000 tickets for the FIFA Fan Festival 2026 were sold in advance. Attendees were in attendance for the match as well as a variety of activations.

Local soccer fans attend the FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Coliseum: Photo credit, Ricky Richardson

LAFC Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bank of America Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kaiser Permanente Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

FIFA Fan Festival Field Activation Stations: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Metro Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

LA Galaxy Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

LA Galaxy Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DoorDash Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DoorDash Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

FIFA Fan Festival Kids Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson posing in front of Discover LA Activation Station: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson in front of the FIFA Fan Festival signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

On the Main Stage, DJ Mando Fresko was on the ones and twos was task with firing up the crowd with an eclectic soundtrack of global tracks.

Mando Fresko: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Next up were Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles. The group took the crowd and me on a musical journey through several regions of Mexico during their time in the spotlight.

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The stage was set for East LA icons Los Lobos for their hour long set. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be playing as part of the FIFA World Cup festivities in Los Angeles,” said Steve Berlin, of Los Lobos in a statement. “We’re happy to join with all of Los Angeles to present the best of what this city has to offer to all our guests, and we look forward to enjoying the games with everyone.”

Los Lobos delved into their catalog of classic hits to entertain the captivated crowd. Their set consisted of “Come On, Let’s Go” (the title of this song would be a great FIFA World Cup Anthem). The band continued with Mas Y Mas,” “Chuchos Cumbia,” and “Volver Volver.” This selection by Vicente Fernandez was a crowd favorite that resonated with the fans. Other selections performed were “Will the Wolf Survive,” “Evangeline,” “Flattop Joint” (by The Blazers), and the popular track “La Bamba/Good Lovin.’

Los Lobos: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Deorro performed at the official FIFA Fan Festival, after the match, in what could be viewed as a victory party for the gathering of fans. The Coliseum grounds were electrifying as Deorro riled up the crowd with a mix of electronic music fused with World Cup spirit throughout the festivities. Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand’s surprise appearance on stage with Deorro received a thunderous welcome.

Deorro: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Deorro and Rio Ferdinand: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The FIFA Fan Festival 2026 concluded with a set by DJ Madds who built on the massive World Cup energy fans were experiencing throughout the Coliseum.

The four day FIFA Fan Festival 2026 continued each day with large crowds of soccer fans to watch FIFA World Cup matches and to party hearty with DJ sets and live cultural performances for lifelong memorable experiences.

World Cup fever continues until July 19th. I’m sure that you are ready to get caught up the various watch parties or viewings around town to feel the excitement of the moment. You are guaranteed to feel the adrenaline-fuel atmosphere amongst other fans at FIFA World Cup Fan Zones (community watch parties and fan events) as the incredible matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 hit the fields for the next thirty days.

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee was established to deliver a premier FIFA World Cup experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee serves as the liaison between FIFA and the Los Angeles region to harness opportunities surrounding the tournament to elevate our community. The Host Committee is co-chaired by LAFC Co-President Larry Freeman and former U.S. Men’s National Team Player Chris Klein and is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC). It also includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and LA Galaxy. For more information, visit https://losangelesfwc26.com.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. contact him via: [email protected]

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