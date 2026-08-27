Poop Transplants May Offer New Hope for Chronic Insomnia Sufferers

Woman sleeping in her bed/Depositphotos

*A ‘poop pill’ taken before bed helped chronic insomnia patients sleep significantly better, according to new clinical trial results out of China.

According to the New York Post, the study centered on therapy that transfers bacteria from a healthy donor’s gut into a patient, an approach scientists refer to as fecal microbiota transplantation, or FMT. Researchers split 80 participants struggling with long-term insomnia into two groups. One group took antibiotics first, then received capsules containing donor bacteria. The comparison group got placebo capsules and skipped the antibiotic step entirely.

One month later, the difference between groups was substantial. Patients who received the bacterial treatment slept more efficiently than those on placebo, with efficiency scores climbing nearly 14 percentage points higher. They also spent less time lying awake after initially drifting off.

Intestines inside the body showing gut bacteria in the small intestine. 3D illustration. (Photo: Depositphotos)

The benefits held up over time. In an analysis at two months and again at six months, researchers found insomnia severity and sleep quality ratings remained improved among treated patients. Tolerability was strong across the board, with only minor, short-lived side effects and nothing serious reported.

Digging into the biology, scientists observed that the treatment boosted the variety and abundance of bacteria living in participants’ guts. Oddly, this shift in bacterial makeup looked similar whether or not a patient actually slept better afterward. What set responders apart from non-responders instead was the bacterial makeup they started with before treatment began.

A separate arm of the study tested pairing the transplant with synbiotic supplements. That addition failed to meaningfully improve outcomes beyond what the transplant alone achieved.

Insomnia remains a widespread problem that often doesn’t respond well to existing treatments. These findings support a broader scientific push examining how gut health connects to sleep quality.

Researchers caution the trial was limited in size and that the underlying biological mechanisms still need clarification. Even so, the results suggest gut bacteria could hold real answers for people who have struggled to find relief elsewhere.

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