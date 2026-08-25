Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon and Beloved Entertainer, Dies At 80

Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Joyful Noise’ held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on January 9, 2012. Credit: Lumeimages.com

*Dolly Parton, the country music legend whose songwriting, unmistakable voice and larger-than-life personality made her a global icon, has died, Deadline reports. She was 80.

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Parton built a career that stretched across seven decades, beginning in country music before expanding into pop, film and television. She released her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” in 1967 and soon became a household name through her work with Porter Wagoner before establishing herself as a solo superstar.

Her songwriting catalog became the foundation of her legacy. Parton wrote classics including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” the latter of which became an international phenomenon when Whitney Houston recorded it for “The Bodyguard.”

Parton also became a successful actress, starring in films including “9 to 5,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Steel Magnolias.” Her influence extended beyond entertainment, with her philanthropic efforts and literacy initiatives touching generations of children and families.

She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned 25 No. 1 singles on the Billboard country chart. Her final solo studio album, “Rockstar,” arrived in 2023 and became her highest-charting album on the Billboard 200.

Parton’s family remembered her not simply for her accomplishments but for the qualities that made her beloved by fans.

In a statement, they said: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Parton died Tuesday in Nashville. The cause of death was not disclosed.

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