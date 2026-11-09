Eric Benét Offers Democrats a 2028 Campaign Slogan — And It Ain’t Fit for Church! | WATCH

The smooth R&B crooner trades love songs for some spectacularly unsmooth political advice, complete with profanity, accountability and a spelling lesson.

Eric Benet – screenshot

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*Eric Benét has a message for Democrats planning to run for president in 2028, and somebody might want to hide the microphone from the church mothers.

The Grammy-nominated R&B crooner, best known for making grown folks swoon with silky love songs, has apparently decided that American politics needs a little less smooth and a whole lot more smoke.

In a Facebook video, Benét generously offers presidential hopefuls a campaign slogan that he guarantees will deliver victory.

There’s just one tiny problem: You probably can’t print the whole thing on a campaign bumper sticker without making Grandma pull over.

And if the Democratic National Committee has a swear jar, somebody better call the bank about increasing its credit limit.

Eric Benét Offers Democrats a 2028 Campaign Slogan https://t.co/tafN5zpQ3O — EURweb (@eurweb) November 8, 2026

Eric Benét’s Campaign Slogan Comes With an Explicit Warning

“Any Democrat that’s running for president in 2028, I’m gonna give you this,” Benét announces. “I’m not even gonna charge you for this.”

Well, look at that. Free political consulting! In this economy?!

Then comes the slogan.

“All them muhfuckas gon’ pay. All ov’em!”

Yes, THAT’S the campaign slogan.

Forget “Yes We Can.” Forget “Build Back Better.” Benét apparently believes Democrats need fewer focus groups and more consequences.

And don’t you dare mess up the spelling.

“All ov’em, and you gotta spell ov’em like that,” he insists.

Apparently, the revolution will not only be televised. It’ll be spell-checked, too.

Benét doubles down, declaring that any Democrat who uses his slogan verbatim will win.

Whether that prediction survives a meeting with actual campaign strategists is another matter entirely.

But the man is clearly not interested in another carefully polished political speech that says everything and promises absolutely nothing.

Eric Benet – screenshot

Behind the Profanity, Benét Has a Political Message

Strip away the four-letter fireworks, and Benét’s frustration centers on accountability, affordability and who gets to influence American government.

“You gotta speak for the people,” he argues.

He also calls for attention to affordability and criticizes what he describes as a foreign country’s influence over U.S. affairs, without clearly identifying the country in the supplied recording.

The comments reflect the singer’s willingness to speak bluntly about politics, even when his language sounds more like an uncensored family cookout than a presidential campaign launch.

Of course, whether Democrats embrace his colorful advice remains to be seen.

And no, there’s no indication that any presidential hopeful has hired Benét as a campaign consultant.

Still, imagine the televised debate.

Moderator: “What’s your plan for America?”

Candidate: “Well, according to Eric Benét…”

CUT TO COMMERCIAL. IMMEDIATELY.

Eric Benét Offers Democrats a 2028 Campaign Slogan https://t.co/tafN5zpQ3O — EURweb (@eurweb) November 8, 2026

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